Father Forgives Son’s Killer Who Shot Him in His Sleep — Says He Was ‘Definitely Tormented by Something’

The father of a man who was shot dead by a 7-year-old boy has decided to forgive his son’s murderer. Brandon O’Quinn Rasberry’s body was found in an RV two years ago, but the authorities had been unable to identify the killer.

The man’s body was discovered several days after he was killed when he didn’t show up for work for two consecutive days. The RV was parked in the Lazy J RV Park located in Texas. The man had moved to Texas the same week that he was fatally shot.

In a shocking turn of events, a minor was identified as the killer. The discovery was made when the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the Nixon-Smiley Independent School District principal. The educator called to report an incident of a student threatening to attack another student.

When a district’s threat assessment was conducted, the same student confessed to shooting a man in the head a few years ago. The confession prompted the authorities to look into the matter, and the revelations that emerged were no less shocking.

The boy, now 10 years old, recalled that the incident occurred when he was visiting his grandfather. The grandfather happened to live on the same block as Brandon’s father, Kenneth. The boy confessed to stumbling upon a 9 mm handgun in his grandfather’s glove compartment.

The boy went into the RV that Brandon was sleeping in and shot him in the head. He also fired a shot into the couch of the RV and put the gun back where he found it. He admitted he was not acquainted with Brandon.

Kenneth, who lost his son in the tragic event, addressed the result of the investigation in an interview with KSAT. ​​”I was shocked, very shocked. This isn’t anywhere the suspect that we thought it was,” he said.

“This is a little boy, for reasons that I’m sure these counselors and case managers and all of that, that’s going to pick that poor little boy’s brain apart,” the father went on to add. He also noted that the boy needed to be “prayed on” and comforted.

“He’s forgiven,” Kenneth bravely noted while hoping that the child could still be “saved.” The father who suffered the loss of his son also noted that the boy who killed his son was “definitely tormented by something.”

During the investigation, the child also told the authorities that his grandfather had pawned the gun that he had used. The murder weapon was found in a pawn shop located in Seguin.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms San Antonio Field Office confirmed that it was the same handgun after they conducted ballistic testing. After the investigation was concluded, the boy was placed in 72-hour emergency detention.

GCSO shared the reason behind it being the “ severity of the crime and because of the continued concern for the child’s mental well-being.” He was also taken to a psychiatric hospital in San Antonio.