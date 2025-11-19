Father Escaped Burning Car and Abandoned His 2-Year-Old — Then Misled Firefighters Until They Saw a ‘Small Body’

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about child negligence leading to death.

In a shocking case of negligence, selfishness, and abuse, a father from Ohio has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars with a maximum possible term of 27 years and 6 months for the death of his daughter, Lillyanna. Nicholas Stemen reportedly left his little daughter inside a burning car and escaped, leading to her tragic death. He then told the cops that there was no one in the car when the daughter was still strapped in the forward-facing car seat.

As per Law&Crime, the incident happened in September 2024, but in October 2025, Stemen pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, involuntary manslaughter, and child endangerment.

Stemen had reportedly consumed dozens of beers, after which he was “driving erratically” when his 2013 GMC Terrain, already missing a tire, veered off the road and caught fire with Lillyanna in the back seat.

As per the affidavit, when the deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Nicholas Stemen was standing in front of the SUV that was already engulfed in flames. He was smelling strongly of alcohol and was unstable, almost on the verge of losing control.

The 2013 GMC Terrain was completely damaged as firefighters tried to manage the situation. The firefighters asked Stemen if there was anyone else inside the car, but he replied, “No one.”

When asked if he had children, Stemen claimed his daughter was with her grandfather. It was only later that the daughter was found strapped inside the car in an unrecognizable condition. “She (the battalion chief) stated she could tell it was human due to seeing skin and blood on the thighs,” the affidavit reads.

After being taken into custody, Stemen told investigators he had consumed “at least 10 alcoholic beverages” that night and had blacked out, remembering little about the events leading up to the crash. The judge told Stemen that he would spend “a lifetime thinking what your daughter could have been doing,” adding, “I feel bad for you. I feel bad for everybody.”

Before Nicholas Stemen was sentenced, a letter from Lillyanna’s mother was read aloud in court, The Lima News reported. “My baby girl is gone. And for what? For her father enjoying a night of drinking?” she wrote. “He killed her. He took her from everyone who loved her so much. He should spend his life behind bars.”

Stemen apologized to the court and the late child’s mother as he expressed remorse. He admitted that he had no memory of what happened that day and claimed he was devastated by the loss. He mourned her death and wept with the regret that now he won’t be able ever to see her grow into a beautiful woman.

Meanwhile, driving under the influence of alcohol or other dangerous substances is illegal across all states in America. It can lead to serious punishment and consequences depending on the nature and severity of an incident.