News

Father Accuses Gazan Doctors of Murdering His Soldier Daughter – “She Was Begging for Her Life”

Published on: December 11, 2025 at 10:28 AM ET

Noa Marciano’s father has blamed the Gaza doctors for her death.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Noa Marciano
Father Says Noa Marciano Was Killed By Gaza Doctors in Hamas Captivity (Image source: X/@HenMazzig)

IDF lookout soldier Noa Marciano was murdered while in Hamas captivity. Now, her father, Avi Marciano, is opening up about how he learned about her death. On Wednesday, Israeli activist Shai Deluca posted a video on Instagram that included a clip Marciano shared with her father on Telegram.

According to the video, the footage showed a medical professional administering a lethal injection into Marciano’s veins at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza. Avi Marciano said that in the video, his daughter was “begging for her life.” He added, “A medical professional decided to murder her.”

The father of the IDF soldier recounted that he was sent footage where “in the end, they can see Noa, and she’s sweating, but there’s no life in her body.” Although prior to her death, there was IDF bombing and shooting in the Shifa Hospital area, Avi Marciano insisted that Noa’s injuries were not life-threatening. “They chose to murder her instead of taking care of her. It was a doctor who did it, in a hospital. She was injured by air force bombings and was taken to Shifa,” the father previously said.

In the video shared by the Israeli activist, the father is seen talking about how Noa wanted the bombing to stop, as she feared for the lives of Israelis in Hamas captivity. According to Marciano, when Israeli forces got close to where she was being held, she was taken to Gaza City by her captors.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Noa was ultimately located by the IDF, which retrieved her body. She was buried in Israel a week later. While her father points to her captors for her death, Hamas blamed it on an Israeli airstrike.

However, according to the IDF, the wounds found on Marciano’s body were consistent with bullet injuries. Experts also suggested that she might have suffered some more injuries related to a fall. “After analyzing the footage, experts suggest that her injuries do not align with those typically sustained in airstrikes. The observed wounds appear more consistent with bullet injuries, and there is also an indication that she may have suffered from injuries related to a fall from a height,” the IDF said.

According to Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces, Corp. Noa Marciano, 19, was taken hostage in Gaza on October 7, 2023. She served as an observation soldier in the Border Defense Force’s 414 Unit. She was captured when Hamas invaded the Nahal Oz IDF Base, an attack which killed dozens of Israeli lookout soldiers like her.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *