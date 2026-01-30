Fashion at ‘Melania’ Premiere at Kennedy Center Fails to Impress — Just like the Documentary

Melania Trump’s Amazon-backed documentary finally premiered, but the event failed to generate much applause. Held at the Kennedy Center, it fell short of expectations for a project of such a high cost. The black-and-white dress code was paired with a black carpet instead of the traditional red. MAGA attendees made their presence known, but some of their fashion choices drew raised eyebrows.

For example, with the Mar-a-Lago “plastic do-over” largely absent, many guests opted for toned-down, subdued makeovers. President Donald Trump, for instance, wore makeup on his bruised hand, while his jacket appeared ill-fitting.

First Lady Melania Trump arrives with President Donald J. Trump, Chairman of the Trump Kennedy Center, for the red-carpet premiere of her documentary “Melania” at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/BJTy42DSV9 — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) January 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the guest of honor, Melania Trump, appeared underdressed. She wore a black belted dress with understated makeup. Considering the $75 million PR campaign by Amazon MGM Studios, her outfit was underwhelming. Following her was her 55-year-old father, Viktor Knavs, who also struggled with his attire, wearing a formal suit that appeared ill-fitted.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, who recently received a MAGA “golden ticket,” drew attention as well. Much like her viral side-hug with Donald Trump, her bold change in color palette was noticed, but her outfit style disappointed many, leaving observers hoping for a stronger fashion statement.

Nicki Minaj attends world premiere of Amazon MGM’s “Melania”. pic.twitter.com/4xK9iSS0zL — ً (@celebsinthewild) January 30, 2026

The invitation-only premiere featured attendees from within the Trump administration. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth arrived with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet; the couple opted for more casual attire rather than formal eveningwear. Dr. Oz attended the black carpet with his family, although his son, Oliver, appeared unsure how to properly wear a tie.

77-year-old Secretary of Education Linda McMahon chose a royal blue outfit paired with a white cardigan, which some observers felt clashed with the ensemble. The list of notable fashion moments would not be complete without mentioning the documentary’s director, Brett Ratner.

Linda McMahon, U.S. Secretary of Education; Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (accompanied by his family); Doug Burgum, U.S. Secretary of the Interior; Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East; and Doug Collins, U.S.… pic.twitter.com/sIT7vjAvSF — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) January 29, 2026

Brett Ratner, who has faced previous allegations, returned to the film world in a fitted suit. The filmmaker maintained a confident presence on the black carpet. Meanwhile, Kelly and Mike Johnson attended the event together, presenting a romantic image, although some observers noted that Kelly Johnson’s heavily embellished shoes seemed out of step with the evening’s theme.

Overall, the planned aesthetic for Melania Trump’s premiere appeared uneven, as many MAGA attendees’ outfits were widely criticized for missing the intended theme. Despite the high-profile setting, several guests drew attention for choices that did not align with the evening’s visual concept, contrasting with the First Lady’s statement that the premiere would showcase “humor, grief, [and] fashion.”

Behind-the-scenes power duo: “Melania” producer Marc Beckman and the film’s director Brett Ratner arrive on the red carpet at the Trump Kennedy Center for tonight’s highly anticipated premiere. pic.twitter.com/jwPONN4UeS — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) January 29, 2026

In other news, despite being a highly budgeted and marketed documentary, the advance ticket sales were shocking. Reports about empty theaters and the sale of just one ticket at a UK premiere left many frowned brows all over. Surprisingly, the organizers barred mainstream media outlets from being present or even covering the event.

​Only far-right-oriented ones were permitted. Besides the bizarre press ban, several conservative groups allegedly purchased an entire block of seats. This was done in an attempt to conceal the lack of natural demand to watch the film in the first place.