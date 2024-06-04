Fans Worried for Martin Lawrence Over Wobbly Dancing With Will Smith on 'Bad Boys' Tour

Concerns over Martin Lawrence's well-being escalated with the emergence of another video, in which Will Smith was seen assisting his Bad Boys co-star in walking over to greet fans. Lawrence has faced several health challenges in recent years, and during their tour, Smith had to lend a helping hand to steady him on stage. While Lawrence stood on his own this time, his subdued dancing and distant demeanor in Mexico only fueled further speculation about his well-being.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Moreover, during a May 20 interview with Extra's Melvin Robert about their film Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Lawrence's conduct, in particular, drew attention from observers as they noticed the actor's speech was slow and slurred. This display of diminished motor skills served as the initial cause for concern, with some social media users drawing parallels to symptoms associated with a stroke, according to Marca.

Fans are wondering if Martin Lawrence is in good health and spirits after this clip surfaced online.



Prayers to Martin and hoping everything is just fine.



If you remember in 96 Martin had what some would call a nervous breakdown.

I believe what Martin was dealing with is… pic.twitter.com/O7ia3Bkd0r — Keeping Culture Alive (@Q4quise) June 1, 2024

On May 30, the Bad Boys resumed their promotional activities, this time with their families in tow, attending a star-studded screening at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. While Lawrence has previously discussed his bipolar disorder, which could contribute to his observed mood changes, there is currently no confirmation of any ongoing health issues, despite speculation on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

In a clip shared on the Entertainment Tonight Instagram page, Smith led Lawrence by the hand to the front of the bus, affectionately calling him his 'ride or die' into the microphone. "Martin Lawrence and Will Smith sure know how to make an entrance at the Bad Boys red carpet premiere in LA!" the post caption read. Fans promptly reacted, observing that the entrance gave the impression that something may have been amiss with one of the stars. User @bxmixedcutie wrote on Instagram, "Did Will just help Martin walk? The way it looks Martin seems off."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence)

User @gianni_benjamin wrote, "Ppl stop asking what’s wrong with him!!! His alive, man been through a lot! Just be happy to see nothing stopping this man." User @_cindy_a1day1 chimed in, "Dayuuum maaan!!! Martin ain’t been right since the stroke🥺 glad to see him out🙏🏼❤️" as expressed gratitude for Lawrence's well-being. Explaining to the concerned fans, user @queenof_posh wrote, "Martin suffered a stroke a few years back. And he recently lost his brother. Will is making sure he gets both of them the shine. Age and health can affect anyone. Wish them the best."

Smith and Lawrence's enduring friendship and camaraderie were once again on full display during their recent trip for the promotion of the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise. Returning to the country where they previously filmed scenes for the third film, Bad Boys Forever, the duo showcased their genuine fondness for the locale and the enthusiastic audience. Ahead of their red carpet appearance, Smith and Lawrence graciously greeted the hundreds of eager fans, who eagerly awaited their arrival to capture the memorable moment.