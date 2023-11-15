Kendall Jenner is best known for her appearance on the famed reality television series The Kardashians. Although Jenner may be one of the quieter family members on the show, when she does appear, she steals the show. Generally, Jenner is known to be a very private and reserved individual. On that note, not much has been revealed to fans, even about her current relationship with musical artist Bad Bunny. However, it appears that maybe Jenner and Bunny are no longer a couple, as per fans, after they 'dissected' this new post of hers.

As per Page Six, the supermodel took to Instagram earlier this week to share a rather cryptic caption beneath a picture of an ethereal sunset. The orange-blue hue that embraced the horizon seemed like quite a sight for sore eyes. As mentioned, she captioned her post, “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.” This one statement grasped the attention of some of the 294 million followers on the platform that she has amassed through the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

While this was perhaps a rather vague statement made by her, some of her fans believe that it could be a post that is hinting at the end of her relationship with her beau, Bunny. One person strongly claimed, “Sounds like a breakup post.” Another person added in agreement, “I thought the same!” A third one noted with a crying emoji, “She and Bad Bunny just broke up!”

Many such comments were left on the post to speculate their alleged split. For the moment, Jenner hasn’t clarified or addressed her current relationship with Bunny, especially since this recent post. Neither the couple nor their representatives have addressed rumors of them allegedly splitting up.

benito & kendall jenner at the halloween party a few days ago 🤍. he’s having so much fun & kendall in the background 😂pic.twitter.com/gvbr3x5mkS — kendall jenner & bad bunny updates (@kennyandbenito) November 8, 2023

While fans and critics wondered if Jenner's post was about a possible split, some commenters claim that the two are perhaps still together and it was simply an 'affirmation' and nothing more. One such fan pointed out a possible piece of proof that the couple were still together and said, “Bad Bunny just liked this relax.”

Earlier today, she shared yet another cryptic story featuring a write-up by Thomas Lelu, a gallery director. The quote read, “Good things happen when you smile or when you’re naked.” While there exist possible hints of their tryst allegedly coming to an end or to have ended, fans and critics can only make presumptions until one of the two or both address the matter.

As per TMZ, the couple was last spotted spending October 29th together, just before Halloween. The two appeared to be on a breakfast date in Beverly Hills, looking peachy as ever. Nonetheless, whether or not Jenner and Bunny will continue to remain a romantic couple is yet to be seen.

