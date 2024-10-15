Fans Stunned After Seeing Steve Harvey's Incredible Physical Change in Latest Video

Television host and comedian Steve Harvey has stunned fans with a remarkable physical transformation. He has silenced recent health concerns and garnered admiration from his followers. The 67-year-old Family Feud host revealed his new look in a heartwarming Instagram video celebrating his wife Marjorie Harvey's 60th birthday on October 10. Steve appeared noticeably slimmer in the video. He was sporting a sleek all-black suit that accentuated his comparatively toned physique. Marjorie looked equally elegant in a mermaid-fit gown.

Previously, fans had some initial concerns when a video posted in late August showed the pair walking on the beach, which caused worry as Steve was moving slowly and appeared shaky. A netizen opined at the time, "Walking like an old man. Hit the gym bro." Hence, it came as a pleasant surprise that the birthday celebration video shifted the narrative dramatically. Recently, fans filled the comments section with compliments, especially to praise Steve's transformation. One commenter exclaimed, "Wow, major transformation Steve. And the always beautiful Marjorie." One penned, "Y'ALL LOOK AMAZING!!!" Another added, "They both look so slim and good, wow😍🔥❤️."

Steve's journey to better health kicked off in 2007. It all started with a simple comment from his son and the pressure of juggling his busy work life. In a 2018 interview with Men's Journal, he shared, "My arms were just sitting there...just a piece of meat hanging there, with no curves in them, no definition. And I just got tired of looking at myself that way." Steve managed to shed 30 pounds and cultivated a more positive attitude towards healthy living by collaborating with former Mr. Olympia Lee Haney.

Steve has been pretty open about some of his lifestyle choices, which include his love for cigars. In a YouTube video back in 2016, he took some time to talk to his fans about their worries. "Before you tell me what cigars do to your body, let me tell you what it do for me...a cigar is relaxing to me." He emphasized the importance of balance, adding, "You [can't] take this from me...I don't do drugs, I [don't] eat cake, I got one woman. Something got to give," as per Pop Culture.

Steve also opened up about his wellness routine on social media in May 2024. He shared how he changed his outlook on life and made a big decision to stop using negative words. "I quit using negative things to describe what I do," he explained. "I don't call it dieting, I decide, 'Okay, I am [going to] eat clean for 14 days.' Eating clean is okay, man. If you are eating good vegetables that's seasoned right, if you are eating fish that's seasoned right, you know, that's eating clean." Steve's transformation is not just about how he looks. "I put a positive spin on everything I do. You say work out, you know, it's hard. But if you say, man, I am in here getting it right [it] kind of has a positive connotation to it," he added.