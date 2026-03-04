Demi Moore’s Viral Award Show Look Fuels ‘Ozempic Face’ Speculations Among Fans

Demi Moore has become yet another celebrity that fans suspect has decided to take Ozempic. The “miracle” weight-loss drug seems to have taken the entertainment industry by storm. However, fans cannot help but notice the adverse effects it has been having on their favorite celebrities.

Footage of the actress from a recent award show has gone viral, which has left fans questioning whether the actress has resorted to taking GLP-1. The biggest telltale sign of the drug being used is the dreaded “Ozempic face,” a condition that plagues many actors who had decide to take the weight-loss drug.

Demi Moore looks like she freebases Ozempic

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian said that there are several side effects that can accompany the use of Ozempic.

According to Nicki Swift, Golpanian said, “GLP-1 drugs can reduce not only deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume, but also a special layer under the skin called white adipose tissue (WAT). This tissue contains stem cells that produce growth factors, cytokines and hormones essential for skin health.”

However, despite the “benefits” that he mentioned, the surgeon also talked about how the drug can affect the human body over time. He pointed out that the drug can adversely affect not only the skin’s ability to rejuvenate, but also its overall structure.

Moore debuted a new look on Instagram earlier this month, and there appears to have been a negative reaction from fans. Many speculated that the actor had plastic surgery. Others were quick to point out that her features were consistent with what they had seen in other “Ozempic face” cases.

SKELETAL DEMI MOORE TREMBLING ON THE RED CARPET — FANS PANICKING OVER "OZEMPIC TREMORS" Actress Demi Moore stepped out at the Actors Awards and within minutes the alarming clips started circulating. Her mouth appeared to be frozen.

Her body visibly trembling under the…

Other celebrities who have faced such consequences include Sharon Osbourne, Christina Aguilera and Scott Disick, among others. Many of these celebrities have come to regret the use of Ozempic. Osbourne even admitted that she might have gone too far with the drug.

While Aguilera has never confirmed whether she has taken any weight-loss drugs, audiences online have tried to slander her regarding the same anyway. However, the singer has stood firm on her stance about her body. She has mentioned time and time again that it does not matter to her if people on the Internet have an opinion about her shrinking figure.

Ozempic seems to have come on the scene as a “miracle” drug. But in the short time that it has existed, the adverse effects of the drug have become widespread. This has led to an “Ozempic face” epidemic in the entertainment industry according to many, which has caused more than a few celebrities to realize that the drug might not have been as much of a miracle as it was made out to be.