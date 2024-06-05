Fans Slam Nicki Minaj's Unprofessional Conduct With Her Dance Crew: "The Nerve of You"

After a video of Nicki Minaj being rude towards her dancers at a recent performance at Resorts World Birmingham went viral, fans slammed the singer, expressing outrage over her unprofessional behavior. As per The US Sun, a concertgoer posted a video from the event on a Reddit forum. In the clip, Minaj held the microphone close as she walked across the arena during her performance of Pink Friday Girls, which samples the song Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper. Minaj can be seen yelling, "Bring me the leopard scarf," in the 30-second video. As a backup dancer attempted to talk to her, she shook her head at her and slapped the dancer's extended hand.

Wearing a white crop top, the Barbie World singer showed off her toned stomach. She donned a red wig, a purple bandana, and distressed wide denim trousers. "Bring me my leopard scarf," she demanded once more. This incident left fans shocked. A user opined online, "Those dancers look terrified." "Still trying to put on a good show, but [the dancers] sure as h**l are gonna do their damnest not to get in [Nicki's] line of sight after the concert," another chimed. In a similar vein, a user criticized, "Very unprofessional..."

As per All About The Tea, as the comments poured in, another user berated, “You’re already 3.5 hours late to the concerts and now you’re acting bossy? The nerve of you.” Another ranted, “Nicki has a really bad attitude. She needs to grow up...it’s ugly.” Minaj postponed her performance just 30 minutes before the opening night of her tour in Manchester, United Kingdom. The cancellation came in light of her being detained by Dutch police on suspicion of narcotics possession. She was later released after paying a fine.

An insider revealed that the singer was super upset that she disappointed her fans. “Nicki is in pieces and knows her fans have badly been let down,” the source shared. “She knows her British fans spent a lot of money on coming to that show, and her team is working non-stop to get it rescheduled.” The insider added, “Nicki understands why they are upset, and she is so determined to make it up to them. She likes to speak to her fans on a personal level. Nicki wants to make it right.”

Minaj streamed a video of her arrest on Instagram Live. Later, she shared on X, "Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct." In another post, she added, "They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour because so many people are mad that it’s this successful and they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc. They try to make me book another jet every time. All because, I fired management who I found out, [sic] for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet and pocketing it. I fired a tour manager recently who was doing the same thing and was mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late and to pocket 40K."