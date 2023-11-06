Fans Said This About Sharon Osbourne's Halloween Cosplay Featuring Kanye West And Bianca Censori

Sharon Osbourne is renowned for her role as a judge on the discontinued show X Factor in 2004, 2007, 2013, 2016, and 2017. Shortly after, she resumed her prior role on America’s Got Talent between 2007 and 2012. Her peppy demeanor followed by the versatile nature she possesses, makes her quite a beloved personality. Perhaps this is why her rocking husband, Ozzy Osbourne, was smitten by her. The two got married in 1982 and have been inseparable since then. When it comes to coordinating outfits, these two often rock some great outfits when out in public—aesthetically matching.

According to The Sun reports this time for Halloween, the two paid homage to Kanye West and his “wife” Bianca Censori's outfit earlier this year in September. The television personality posted a picture of her and her husband in their ensemble on Instagram. While a plethora of fans poured in their reactions, Bianca’s sister, Angelina, too, had a silent reaction to this cosplay. The architect’s sister didn’t offer an elaborate reaction per se, but she did repost the story and share pictures of the inspired look on her story, which has since been deleted. As of now, Angelina hasn’t issued an official comment on the matter.

Osbourne took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the spooky day with her beloved husband. She had her striking cherry-red hair gelled and styled in a slick manner. Her outfit was a purple poofy and luxe pillow, which she paired with skin-colored stockings. Finally, for footwear, she sported elegant yet bougie transparent heels.

Her husband, Ozzy, on the other hand, sported an all-black ensemble: a black oversized jacket, matching joggers, leather gloves, and a face mask. His outfit was complete with a pair of sunglasses. She captioned the post with a wish, “Happy Halloween.”

As mentioned earlier, fans were thrilled to view Osbourne’s post with the rendition that made them both appear dazzling. One person claimed, “You’ve won Halloween”. Another person gushed, “Happy Halloween to my favorite couple!” A third one said, “ You did it!!! Bl**** Brilliant!! Happy Halloween!! Other commenters took note of how it resembled West and his new “wife”.

There was appreciation pouring in from fans. One of the fans said, "OMG! It’s Kanye and Bianca!!!” A second said, “Great costumes. Is Ozzy Ye [Kanye] cause it’s so friggin hilarious!” A final one believed West and Bianca should perhaps be “flattered” that the Osbournes chose them to dress up for the spooky festival. “Kanye and Bianca should be f***** flattered”

West and Bianca are generally known for their controversial outfit choices in public. Bianca is often spotted wearing skin-tight bodysuits in public with her “husband”. As of now, West and Bianca’s representatives haven’t issued an official reaction to Osbourne’s cosplay of them.

