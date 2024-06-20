Fans Roast Kylie Jenner for ‘Dramatic Vocals’ While Singing ABC to Son Aire: "LOL Bye, Kylie"

Kylie Jenner has once again grabbed her fans’ attention, this time with an adorable and hilarious video featuring her singing the ABCs with her 2-year-old son, Aire.

The Kardashians fame, popular for her viral ‘Rise and Shine’ moment in 2019, shared the adorable clip on Instagram, instantly igniting a frenzy of reactions from her followers.

Kylie Jenner sings the ABCs for her son Aire in new video:



As per The Sun, in the video, Jenner and Aire are seen sitting at their dining room table, enjoying a snack while singing the classic alphabet song.

Aire, full of energy and enthusiasm, joins in with his mother, especially nailing the line, "Next time won't you sing with ME!!!!" before eagerly asking to sing it "Again!" Jenner captioned the video with a playful nod to her previous viral hit, writing, "Aire was born a little late for rise and shine, but he sure knows my beautiful abcs."

The post quickly accumulated attention, with fans both praising and playfully mocking her singing skills.

One user wrote, “The gays are gonna auto-tune this and add it to a club beat, mark my words.” Another user added, “She wants to get another viral “rise and shine” moment so bad.” In agreement, another user remarked, “She’s a horrible singer.”

One user slammed and wrote, “The Kardashians know ABC?” As if this wasn’t enough, one user added, “How does my daughter feel and many shy daughters feel if they saw this. Lol bye, Kylie.” Another user exclaimed, “pls u can tell she was actually trying with them ‘vocals’”

However, few fans were praising Jenner for dropping the clip. "From the creators of rise and shine…" one fan quipped, while another added, "‘Now I know…. Girl with that vibrato drop the album."

Others joined in on the fun, suggesting Kylie should consider a children's music career. "When we needed you the most! YOU CAME THRU WITH ANOTHER BANGER," one comment read, and another urged, "Drop the children’s album already babe."

As per E! News, in addition to her playful interactions with her children, Jenner continues to be a doting and confident mother. In a 2022 interview, she said, "Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident."

In another interview, "I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day. Only if she wants to. She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while."

In another conversation, "Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday. And I like to show her my name on the lipstick. I'm like, 'This is mommy's lipstick. Your mom's really cool.'" Beyond her charming family moments, Jenner's personal life continues to intrigue fans.

After splitting from Travis Scott in January 2023, rumors are now buzzing about a possible rekindling of their romance. Keen fans have observed lowkey hints, like the two wearing the same hat in separate Instagram posts, leading to speculation that they may be back together.

As for her recent fling with actor Timothée Chalamet, the relationship seems to have fizzled out, with their busy schedules cited as the primary reason.

While Jenner expands her business ventures with new brands like Cosmic, Khy, and Sprinter, Timothée has been occupied with promoting Dune 2 and filming for a Bob Dylan biopic.