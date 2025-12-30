Fans Go Wild With Stranger Things Finale Theories — and They’re Convinced They’ve Found the Traitor

Stranger Things Volume 2 has reignited fan theories, answering long-standing questions while sparking even more speculation. As the series inches towards its finale episode, the unfolding events have already pushed netizens to speculate about the potential traitor.

Before diving into popular theories, viewers should take note of the many new twists and turns in the episodes that have made everyone stop and stare.

​While on one hand, the real motive of the Upside Down is finally revealed, there are still questions about what kind of fate is sealed for Eleven. It is heavily conjectured and feared that she may follow in the footsteps of a seemingly sinister plan hatched by Kali. Meanwhile, viewers also know for a fact that a big question mark still looms about the supposed breakup of Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler. Considering that all these possibilities may shape the major showdown of the finale episode, netizens on social media have now been fixated on Kali, as they perceive she could be the traitor this season.

Who will die in the Stranger Things finale? One of the most hyped series in recent years.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the latest episodes. But lets think about it: who will die in the end? Eleven and Eight are practically guaranteed to die. In episode 7, Kali…

Agree or not, since the beginning of this season, it is Eleven who has appeared more shady than anyone else. And it was Kali’s idea to convince her that a suicide pact would not help matters in her favor. All eyes turned towards Kali after Number Eight revealed how Dr. Kay kept her alive and drugged so as to get Dr. Brenner’s secret government program continued. And thus Kali reckons that Kay is desperate for Eleven to use her blood instead.

​In fact, Kali is said to be so paranoid about El that she feels even if the gang manages to defeat both Upside Down and the lab, there will be another scientist to take up the place of Dr. Kay. And so she apprehends that the threat towards Eleven will continue even afterward. Thus, the only remaining option is that El actually runs away with Mike later, but stays on the bridge with Kali when she actually blows it up.

​The primary dilemma facing viewers is clear: can Kali be trusted? Despite mixed opinions about her character, many fans recall Hopper’s suspicions and question whether Kali, with seemingly little to lose, is the right person to entrust with Eleven’s safety.

Stranger things death predictions

Eleven

Kali

Vecna

Steve

Will but he will comes back to life killing his connection with Vecna. There are the 5 deaths

Similar opinions echoing this sentiment have already flooded social media. A netizen commented, “It is so obvious Kali is the traitor.” Another agreed that Kali might easily trick Eleven to fall into a trap by showing her memories that matter. Another user wrote on Reddit, “I wouldn’t be surprised if she was the ‘traitor’ and secretly agreed with Vecna, as she has nothing to lose at this point.” Some fans have even shown a lack of confidence in the fact that Kali and Eleven refer to each other as sisters. Well, the former continues to refer to Vecna as her brother, which puts her in a shadier spot than before.

​But there are also a few more loyal fans who feel there is absolutely nothing to worry about Kali’s intentions. Many agreed that she was being real and that she would not mean harm to Eleven. In any case, the difference in opinion on whether Kali can be trusted or not has already made the finale episode all the more anticipated.