Fans Expose Serena Williams and Her Husband After She Reveals Secret to Her 31 Pound Weight Loss Journey

Serena Williams has recently opened up about her wellness journey since becoming a mother. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the former Tennis player admitted that her postpartum body was completely different from how she was before.

“I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” she revealed. The 23-time Grand Slam winner couldn’t simply depend on traditional weight loss methods and had to pursue a shortcut.

Since her confession, fans are in an uproar over what they have learned. Williams admitted that she had been using GLP-1, which helped her shed at least 31 pounds over time. Of course, it doesn’t mean she has completely given up on her athletic career. The Tennis pro loves to spend time at the gym, and she has even been preparing for a marathon lately.

However, fans believe her husband has a great influence in her using the weight-loss injections. In her interview, Serena revealed that she had consulted with RO for her GLP-1 treatments. She was also named as an ambassador of the direct-to-patient healthy company. Social media users believe it is a conflict of interest, as she being is paid to promote the company and its weight-loss treatments.

One X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out that her husband, Alexis Ohanian is an investor in RO since 2017. He has also been a member of its board since 2018. “She is promoting and sits on the company’s board. And he also sits on the board,” the user wrote.

“Becoming the face of a pharmaceutical weight loss company (her husband owns % of) is a horrible choice,” another X user wrote. A third added, “Anyway…. Is Serena’s husband taking the supplement? because lord know he should be the first consumer,” taking a jab at Ohanian’s appearance.

Apart from being accused of promoting RO, Serena Williams has also invited the critics’ wrath for perpetuating unsustainable weight loss. Many have slammed the Grand Slam winner for setting an unrealistic standard for women’s bodies. Even The Good Place star Jameela Jamil lashed out at Williams about the matter.

“The thing I feel most comfortable about here is that celebrities have access to doctors most others don’t have access to. These ‘miracle’ weight loss drugs come at a price,” she wrote, further delving into “devastating” side effects.

She also spoke up about Ohanian’s potential involvement in her weight loss journey with the help of GLP-1. Jameela wrote, “Many people have asked me to highlight the fact that Serena’s husband is an investor in this company. Another reason we should take every celebrity endorsement with a pinch of salt.”