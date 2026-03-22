Fans Defend Catherine (Kate Middleton) Over Title Debate, Say “Have Some Respect”

The Princess of Wales, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton, recently donned a chic dress designed by a Nigerian-British designer. She reportedly wore this in honor of Nigeriaian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to the UK. He was joined by his wife, Remi Tinubu.

Princess Middleton was a picture of elegance and grace in her recent grey ensemble with white embellishments. She wore a formal, nearly full-length, Earl Grey-colored coat-dress with white buttons and lapels.

To bring her outfit together, she wore a head accessory: a hat with a matching style, complete with an elegant white bow. For shoes, she wore a pair of classic and timeless pumps in the same color as her dress, only darker.

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The outfit was designed by Tolu Coker, a Nigerian-British designer. According to Coker’s official website, the brand focuses on producing fashion pieces based on the pillars of “community, craftsmanship, and culture.”

Coker’s work is largely focused on creating sustainable luxury clothing that blends Nigerian and British history and heritage, along with modern fashion. The dress was reportedly a homage to the diplomat’s culture.

Social media platforms are filled with netizens gushing over Middleton’s overall aesthetic during the diplomat’s visit. They praised the designer’s choice of color for the dress and complimented the Princess for her outfit on Instagram.

One user mentioned, “This is the first time I’ve seen Princess Kate in this color; it’s gorgeous!” Another chimed, saying, “We don’t often see Princess in Grey. It’s a beautiful coat and hat.” A third netizen stated, “Beautiful style.”

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A fourth one highlighted a detail on the dress, saying, “I just love the corset detail at the back of Catherine’s coat.” The same user added, “And a lovely touch that the coat was designed by a British-Nigerian designer.”

Similarly, many users and fashion influencers on Instagram reshared pictures and videos of the British Royal Family member. They each broke down the outfit and shared their insights on it.

While Instagram users were praising Middleton’s dress, internet pundits on X made a rather sharp observation, sparking debate on the social media platform. Eagle-eyed netizens on X slammed many news outlets for not referring to the royal member with her official title.

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In response to one such news publication’s post, netizens flooded the comments with corrections and reactions to the alleged blunder. A first one said, “Have some respect, it’s Catherine, the Princess of Wales.”

Another corrected, “It’s Princess Catherine, not Kate Middleton.” A third one added, “She isn’t Kate Middleton; she is the Princess of Wales—and her name is Catherine—do better!”

Similarly, a fourth mentioned, “She’s the princess of Wales—please refer to her as such.” A final one dryly wrote, “Princess Catherine, thank you very much!” Likewise, many have corrected multiple publications for the alleged incorrect use of her title or leaving it out entirely.