Fans Criticize Travis Barker After He Shares Disturbing Image, Say He Is ‘Craving Attention’

Fans are not delighted with the 'disturbing' photograph that Travis Barker recently shared on his social media. The Blink-182 drummer recently shared a photo of the tattoo he has of Kourtney Kardashian's eyes on his leg on Instagram. What upset the fans was that the tattoo seemed to be covered with blood from an apparent injury on his leg. Barker went on to caption the story as, "Blood all over @kourtneykardash's eyes."

As reported by The Sun, one of the fans posted on Reddit, "Um, what is this? I already know that Travis is a creep but this is straight up disturbing." Another one added, "He is seriously desperate for attention, isn't he? Poor baby, wifey has been getting all the attention lately. He's feeling neglected." A third one said, "Another day, another injury for attention. Now that the tour's over he's going to need to work extra hard for attention. Poor lil man child. Boo f**ing hoo."

Travis seems to be nursing a work-related injury which he showed off on social media. The drumming injury, his second in recent months, may have caused the blood while on tour with his band. Earlier, Travis had dislocated and broken his ring finger during rehearsals.

Coming back to the tattoo in question, the Blink-182 drummer first posted a picture of it on Instagram on January 21. The ink, which he got on his upper thigh, depicts a set of eyes and eyebrows, similar to Kourtney Kardashian's. Many of Travis's admirers have concluded, based on the likeness, that the tattoo depicts the Poosh creator, even though Travis did not acknowledge it then. Several fans also compared the tattoo to Kim Kardashian's eyes. One user commented on the post, "Is this supposed to be Kourtney's eyes because it's giving Kim." Another one wrote, "THOSE LOOK LIKE KIMS EYES 😭". Some other fans compared it to Michael Jackson's eyes as one commented, "I honestly thought it was a memorial tattoo for Michael Jackson." Another fan wrote, "That’s Michael Jackson's eyes right?!? Or am I trippin??"

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, just weeks after an emergency hospital visit, spoke up about the ways in which this pregnancy has been different from her previous and in response to criticism of her choice to have a baby at the age of 44. The reality TV actress remarked in an interview featured on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia, "I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of being pregnant! But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months."

Kourtney has been facing criticism for her pregnancy at an advanced age, despite the fact that she is overjoyed about her impending motherhood. She said, "Those comments don't affect me. To those who make them, I just say, 'How could you question God's plan?'" She concluded by adding, "Because that’s how I see this pregnancy. It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment. When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."

