Fans Create Uproar Over Jennifer Lopez's Resurfaced Clip of Spitting Chewing Gum in Assistant's Hand

"Nasty and Rude," fans called out Jennifer Lopez for spitting chewing gum in her assistant's hand on the streets of New York City. The clip of the songstress from six years back resurfaced on the internet and it left social media users disgusted. A user on X, formerly Twitter, shared the video leaving the internet divided over her unacceptable behavior.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

@ThePopStage captioned the video, "Here's JLO spitting chewing gum into her assistant's hand in the middle of New York City. Such rude and nasty behavior. There is no reason to treat your employees like this." The video post gained a whopping 10.2 million views and thousands of comments, per The Mirror.

People were outraged over her entitled behavior and felt sympathetic towards the female assistant. Apparently, in the video, which seemed to be a set of a film, JLO is standing next to a man, a friend, or a co-star, wearing a black trench coat and a pleated skirt paired with black heels and a black birkin bag.

Here's JLO spitting chewing gum into her assistant's hand in the middle of New York City.



Such rude and nasty behavior. There is no reason to treat your employees like this. pic.twitter.com/W10gdTqOJK — Brunito (@ThePopStage) March 24, 2024

In an apparent insult, the Hustlers actress leaned in as a female helper rushed into the scene to catch JLO's chewed gum she dropped from her mouth in her hand. The 54-year-old then stepped back to her place, conversed briefly with the man in a brown jacket, and looked ahead (as if towards the camera).

The street was bustling with people and this behavior of Lopez alarmed fans who jumped into the comment section to share their views on the resurfaced clip. A fan, @kgotsohopelekau, questioned, "Like was there no paper to spit it in? (with a crying emoji)." @evercruzb45 echoed, "That's typically NYC rich people's behavior."

where else was she supposed to spit it while on set . ..

& the assistant could’ve had a tissue/napkin or something

that’s her using her hand knowing she was going to get gum from someone’s mouth & prolly does it often. pic.twitter.com/XEQnboRIcV — Bella.leota 🤍 (@bella_leota) March 25, 2024

The OG account, @ThePopStage, who posted the clip slammed, "But apparently she was Jenny from the Block. Just nasty, rude, and privileged." @evercruzb45 commented, "Ummm well, money changes people and also she always be like this also I guess she was recording something and I see she is wearing gloves and holding a Birkin bag something must be happening."

Better than spitting it on the ground. But not as good as spitting in a napkin or your own hand then passing it off. — Jason (@jbones1949) March 25, 2024

@AlienSupara called out, "Which is New York to the core… from the block to the spotlights and they've never been known to be polite lol." Another fan, @tylerduran21, criticized, "The more I hear about JLO the worst it gets."

Lol. I guess you've never been on a Hollywood set before. — Writer Gurl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, other fans came out in defense of JLO. @Samantha_SN1 said, "She's obviously filming something. This is not a big deal. It's just gum." @MissGinaDarling gave a context, "This is actually normal. Stage managers, PAs, and assistants INSIST on it so we don't waste time on set. Even when I keep trying to do it myself lol."

Trying to make this some kind of indication of her character is wild. It’s a movie set! As a publicist, I’ve held women’s lip stick taken an exec’s durag off in the car, BRUSHED the back of his hair, taken a client’s shoe off cleaned ketchup off of it and put it on her. No issue. pic.twitter.com/tc2TqvzKX3 — Drew McCaskill (@DrewMcCaskill) March 25, 2024

@tnassiri, the assistant in question, felt compelled to come out and clarify, "Alright, let's set the record straight on this because I'm the assistant in this and this comes back every few years. Jen usually chews gum before scenes. So I would always keep napkins/tissues on hand to help her easily dispose of it. Time is everything on film sets."

Alright, let's set the record straight on this because I'm the assistant in this and this comes back every few years. First off, yes there is a tissue in my hand. I worked with Jen over several years as her set assistant. I was specifically hired to oversee her camp and -- https://t.co/dJofoAyooI — tnassiri (@tnassiri) March 25, 2024

She concluded, "Sorry to disappoint, there's nothing further to the story. If you want to hate on someone then unfortunately, that's your right but this isn't it."