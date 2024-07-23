Fans Can't Believe Kylie Jenner Allowed Stassie Karanikolaou to Upload a Video of Her in Khy Outfit

Kylie Jenner, 26, made headlines after Stassie Karanikolaou uploaded a vlog on TikTok showcasing the beauty mogul having a fun time traveling across the water bodies of Venice in a private yacht. However, fans questioned how Jenner allowed her BFF to upload the video given she recently revealed her how vulnerable she feels flaunting her body.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

The TikTok video gained traction online as netizens pointed out Jenner's different body proportions during an outfit trial in the vlog. The Kylie Cosmetics founder jumped in excitement as she tried on a Khy tight-fit red bodysuit and posed for her friend, twirling around the hotel room. Weighing on the content, critics speculated about a possible procedure that The Kardashians star must have undergone.

KYLIE JENNER YOU ARE THE HOTTEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD. pic.twitter.com/5hjbOI0Ajp — comfort Kylie stans (@kyliejgfs) July 20, 2024

On X, formerly Twitter, a user @BlaccTaratinno_, opined, "That surgery is f--king terrible lol," while another, @RonSmith69x2, chimed, "If you like all that plastic and Botox." In a similar vein, @caringal7 trolled, "Lol, she is all fake." According to The U.S. Sun, another comment read, "Oof, this outfit is really exposing how weird her proportions are." Reiterating the sentiment, a user argued, "Their bodies are genuinely confusing. I feel like they change shape all the time," while one pointed out, "The way her hips end halfway down her thighs." "She had nice, normal curves back in the day, now she looks very unnatural," echoed yet another person.

If you're into women who are only pretty cuz they're made of silicone asses, tits, facial & lip filers, severely heavy make up, fake eye lashes & turned themself into a complete replica of their sister...



To Me that's not hot, pretty or beautiful. Someone comfortable with who… — 💰💫Mistress SamiLeigh💫💰 (@SamiLeighxox) July 21, 2024

Rumors about Jenner reversing her Brazilian butt job also made rounds earlier this year in March. In her recent social media posts many fans noted a significant change in Jenner's famous hourglass figure and called her out for undergoing surgeries. According to The Express, a user argued, "You’re supposed to maintain the weight for the rest of your life after a BBL. That’s why she’s looking all wonky nowadays." "Her hips aren’t even half the size they used to be" another expressed, she "removed her butt implants and took out fat."

She certainly loves her a$$. It probably cost her a fortune. — Anna Hall (@Hall227206Anna) July 20, 2024

The comments came after the young model and entrepreneur posted a video of herself doing a 'get ready with me' shoot for her fans. In the post, Jenner stepped into her closet and tried on various outfits. In the past, Jenner had confessed to undergoing surgery after years of refusing to comment on the same. During an episode of her hit HULU reality show, she opined that one should only undergo physical altercations after having kids as she would never want her daughter, Stormi Webster, to face the insecurities she underwent during the process, as per The Express. "I want to be like the best mom and the best example for her, and I just wish I could like be her and do it all differently because I would not touch anything."