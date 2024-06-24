Fans Believe Taylor Swift's Recent Selfie with Prince William is a Dig at Harry and Meghan

On Friday, June 21, Prince William celebrated his birthday by attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert, at Wembley Stadium, in London. William was not alone; he was spotted with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The trio also met Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, backstage. The next day, Swift shared a photo with the royals on social media, sparking a buzz among fans online. However, according to The Blast, many opined it was a subtle dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The official X account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a snap of the royals and the pop star. The caption read, "Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!" Swift, posting a similar picture, wished William Happy Birthday. She penned, "Happy birthday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start." Reflecting on the same, a user (alluding to perhaps Harry Styles) argued, "Oh man the shade!!! To not only Meghan & Harry but also her ex-London Boy 😂 Bravo Taylor Swift and Prince William 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔥🔥🔥"

Another echoed, "I love this so much. You never saw Harry and Meghan get that close to Taylor Swift. Thanks for choosing the right side Taylor." Chiming in a third user gushed, "I'm glad that the royals all look happy. Wonder what Harry thinks of this." This however isn't the first time they met. Back in November 2013, William and Swift grabbed attention by performing a song together on stage at a charity event, according to the Daily Mail.

On that occasion, Swift stated, "I'm Taylor, it is very nice to meet you, especially under these circumstances. It is my first time playing at Kensington Palace or any other palace for that matter. I have to thank you, Prince William, for having me. It's amazing. To call attention to this age group especially, teens and young adults." Later she remarked, "He was very funny. I was really happy he was funny."

William also reflected on the fundraising event: "I can't believe I'm actually telling you this story…I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet." He added, "I sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left – and after Jon does his first song, there's a pause and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing.' To this day, I still do not know what came over me." William continued, "But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me…' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"