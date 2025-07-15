Family Fallout? Donald Trump Majorly Snubbed By His Children on Anniversary of Near-Fatal Attack—Except Don Jr.

It’s been a year since Donald Trump’s infamous assassination attempt took place in Butler, Pennsylvania, during their election campaign. Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight shots at the then-presidential candidate before a Secret Service sniper neutralized the threat. The gunfire critically injured two other attendees and killed a local firefighter named Corey Comperatore. Trump’s political adviser, Roger Stone, told the New York Post that the president believes his survival was divine intervention.

“He told me directly that God spared him to restore the nation to greatness — and that he now feels protected by the Lord.” The event, which happened on July 13, 2024, saw the 79-year-old being shot in the ear as he fell on the ground, and the crowd howled in horror.

As per Nicki Swift, in a preview video, the president discussed his current thoughts while being interviewed by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. He said, “Well, it was unforgettable. I didn’t know exactly what was going on. I got whacked. There’s no question about that.”

While several MAGA supporters honored the day with social media posts and shared their thoughts about how Donald Trump’s government has shaped American politics, only one of Trump’s children with public social media accounts acknowledged the historic occasion.

Donald Trump Jr. Spoke about how proud he is of his father. “That’s when the world found out that there is tough, and then there’s Trump tough. And the good news is, America is Trump Tough.” 🇺🇸❗️ pic.twitter.com/zrW21nz59i — Americat 🇺🇸 (@catmurphy209) July 18, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. shared a series of pictures from that day on Instagram with the caption, “One year ago today!!!! 7/13/24.” Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump, however, made no public mention of the event. (Barron Trump, who remains off social media, did not post either.)

While it’s possible the family members reached out privately, their silence stood out, especially considering their history of praising their father online and embracing the limelight.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr, the man who has been quite supportive of his father’s legacy and the political dominance he has established, raised speculation after the assassination attack when he immediately blamed CNN on social media, rather than expressing concern or gratitude for the Secret Service, which saved his father’s life.

Interestingly, the rest of Donald Trump’s kids, Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany, also did not speak up in support during those shocking times when the world went into shock. There’s long been speculation about Trump’s favoritism among his children. Don Jr. once asked his father jokingly in an interview, “Which is your favorite Trump child, and why is it Ivanka?” Trump smirked and replied, “All the same, 100%,” calling Don Jr. a “wise guy.”

On the other hand, Eric Trump, who is the executive vice president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization, which he handles alongside Donald Trump Jr., spoke to Sean Hannity of Fox News, the famous journalist who has been a die-hard Donald Trump supporter for many years.

In the interview, Eric named his father “a dynamic guy.” He said, “We have a dynamic guy who loves our nation, and he fought like hell; he’s back in the driver’s seat, and it’s hard to believe that all of it was established in 10 years.” He called his beloved father a ‘miraculous guy.’

Eric Trump shares what life has been like for him and the Trump family in the decade since his father’s first presidential campaign began: “The greatest honor of my life was riding down that escalator with my father. Being there by his side every single day for those 10 years.” pic.twitter.com/CuKbjTDr9i — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) June 17, 2025

Therefore, Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram post may not have been just a heartfelt gesture but a strategic move for visibility in a family where attention is power. What do you think? Do politics with loved ones make family bonds complicated, or is it natural to feel this way when someone’s father is the president of a mighty nation?