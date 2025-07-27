Family Demands Justice After Social Worker Leaves 3-Year-Old to Die in Hot Car—No Arrest Has Been Made Yet

The family of 3-year-old Ke’Torrius “KJ” Starks Jr. is seeking is knocking doors for having justice, concerned that the young boy was left alone for quite some amount of time, inside a vehicle, on a sweltering day in Birmingham, Alabama, leading to a tragic outcome. KJ, was reportedly in temporary foster care, and a contracted social worker picked him up around 9 a.m. on July 22, which was primarily due to the scheduled supervised visit with his father.

Things got sorted at 11:30 a.m., after which KJ was supposed to come back to daycare. However, things took a different turn as sources say the social worker, on her way back, was engaged in her personal work, which was buying food, shopping at a tobacco store, and then went home. As per the investigators, the car she was in, she parked it in Birmingham, entered her house, but forgot to take KJ from inside the vehicle.

Bill Starks, the Chief Deputy Coroner, estimated that the young boy was left inside the vehicle, and the worst case is, the windows were rolled up that too from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. With emergency responders hitting the scene at 6:03 p.m., they figured out KJ was still fastened in his car seat and unresponsive.

“This is a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” said family attorney Courtney French, via ABC33/40. “With the current extreme outside temperatures and the heat index of 108 degrees, the interior temperature of the car where KJ was trapped likely exceeded 150 degrees.” KJ’s parents said in a statement provided by French – “This is a parent’s worst nightmare. Our baby should be alive.”

Family Demands Answers After Child Left in Car by DHR Contractor

As per reports, KJ’s father remembered his son as bright and full of life. He said – “Knew how to count, his colors … knew all the animals.” Besides, the social worker responsible has been sacked too, by The Covenant Services, a private provider contracted by the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR).

“A child in DHR custody was being transported by a contract provider when the incident occurred,” a DHR spokesperson stated to AL.com. “The provider has terminated their employee. Due to confidentiality, DHR cannot comment further regarding the identity of the child or the exact circumstances.” However, KJ’s family says that’s not enough. “Because it was neglect … that was the true cause of his [passing],” they emphasised.

this really breaks my heart. DHR really failed this baby.. Nobody, let alone a baby, be left alone in a hot car in this heat pic.twitter.com/HDcmK2EsB2 — darah🫧 (@darahalexis) July 23, 2025

The Birmingham Police Department has also interviewed the social worker, but no official arrest has been made till now. As per reports, Joe L. Roberts, the Chief Deputy District Attorney that the case is still being investigated and will also be presented to the district attorney for potential charges. State lawmakers, on the other hand, have also raised their concerns over the matter and have called for further investigation.

“My initial reaction is one of shock and confusion. How and why did this happen?” said Alabama Rep. Ontario Tillman. “I will seek more information about the facts surrounding this unthinkable incident.”

“As a mother and as the Senator for the district where this tragedy happened, I am devastated by the death of little KeTorrius Starks Jr. We need answers, and we may need to examine state law to make sure this never happens again,” said Alabama State Senator Merika Coleman.