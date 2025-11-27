Families Can Save $15 on TSA PreCheck This Holiday Season – Here’s How to Claim It Before Dec. 31

If you’ve been to an airport with kids, you know the panic that hits the moment you spot the long Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line. You’ll likely have seen Goldfish crackers flying or some kid crying because their stuffed animal went through the conveyor belt without saying goodbye. So obviously, the security checkpoint can take a toll on the most collected.

Thankfully, the TSA has handed parents a lifeline amid the airport stress. TSA PreCheck now includes children! Children 17 and under can accompany a parent or guardian through the PreCheck lane at no charge. Are you part of a family looking to enroll before the holiday madness hits? In that case, the TSA and its enrollment partners (CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos) are offering a $15 discount on a second enrollment when two first-time applicants sign up together. Neat, right?

How does this family perk work? PreCheck helps children whose parents are enrolled in PreCheck; they don’t need their own membership to join the express lane. For children who are 12 and under, they will have access to the PreCheck lane when traveling with a parent or guardian, even if their boarding pass doesn’t show the PreCheck icon.

What happens to teens 13-17? They can join the fast lane if their boarding pass displays the TSA PreCheck indicator and they’re on the same reservation as the adult. But when it comes to teens who frequently travel or are on separate itineraries, TSA says it’s better to enroll them individually.

Just one note: never enter a Known Traveler Number for a child who doesn’t have one. So, if you leave that field blank, it actually triggers the system to link them to the PreCheck-enrolled adult when eligible.

So what about that $15 discount? The promotion runs through December 31, and the deal applies instantly when two first-time applicants enroll together. Some IDEMIA centers apply the rebate after payment, too. For example, a family of four would save $30. The pricing varies slightly depending on the provider you go for, but the PreCheck membership runs for five years. And TSA says 99% of PreCheck passengers waited under 10 minutes in dedicated lanes this year, so the math checks out as well.

PreCheck doesn’t cover adults escorting kids on gate passes, but not traveling themselves. It doesn’t waive ID requirements for unaccompanied minors. And no one is guaranteed expedited screening every time. Still, this December promotion might be the closest thing to a travel cheat code. Enrollments must be completed in person, and all information is available through the official TSA PreCheck site and partner enrollment pages like CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos, as mentioned earlier.

