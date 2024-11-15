Famed Pollster Thinks There Are 'Hidden' Signs Democrats Could Make a Comeback Despite Losing

Democrats may have lost the 2024 elections to Republican candidate Donald Trump, but according to a pollster, there's still some hope. Statistician Nate Silver, who accurately predicted Trump's victory, has 'hidden good news' for the left who are already debating what went wrong in their campaign.

Joe Biden speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In his newsletter, Silver Bulletin, Silver shared his thoughts about elections and the loss of Democrats. He detailed the upcoming challenges that await President-elect Trump in his second term, "And like Bush, Trump will probably have a challenging second term. Mind you, I wouldn't count on this being a happy time for Democrats. Trump has a lot of unchecked power and a 6-3 Supreme Court majority," per The Hill. "But electorally speaking, these are the seeds out of which comebacks are made."

On Tuesday, November 5, Trump made history as he earned 132 electoral votes, overturning once blue states. In addition, Republicans flipped three Senate seats in Montana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania that once belonged to Democrats. Surprisingly, the former president gained major support from young voters, which many predicted would favor Kamala Harris, along with Hispanic voters who have also been traditionally Democratic.

The results surpassed expectations of people who were relying on poll results. Among the experts was Silver who ran his own methods to figure out who'd win the White House. Initially, he was leaning toward Harris, claiming that her popularity rating was higher than Trump's. However, by late October, in an opinion piece for The New York Times, Silver predicted Trump would become the 47th president of the United States.

Silver continued to reiterate that the race between Harris and Trump is tight with both candidates having a 50% chance of winning. He said his gut is favoring Trump. "So OK, I'll tell you. My gut says Donald Trump. And I guess that it is true for many anxious Democrats." And his gut instinct turned out to be right since Trump, who was seemingly lagging behind, emerged a victor.

Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House July 25, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

However, despite the success, Silver argues that it's not as bad for Democrats as it seems currently. According to him, the "good news" for the left is that their "structural disadvantages in the House, Senate, and Electoral College are now much less." The forecaster added, "If my projection of a Trump +1.4 popular vote is correct, that means the tipping point is only 0.6 percentage points to the right of the popular vote," citing that Michigan, Wisconsin, and even Georgia moved "considerably toward the tipping point."

It looks like this is the year that Allan Lichtman's 13 Keys to the White House finally fails. He called his own keys 8 & 9 wrong by minimizing the antisemitic terror supporters causing chaos in the US, and the scandal of the Biden health cover-up. pic.twitter.com/GJZgEhOyUJ — Glendale City Government Watch (@WatchGlendale) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, another famed pollster, Allan Lichtman, is under fire for favoring Harris over Trump. Though he is known for predicting 9 out of 10 accurate results of the last elections, this time, he was wrong. After Trump was announced 47th US president, Lichtman told USA Today, "Right now after a very long night I am taking some time off to assess why I was wrong and what the future holds for America."

It looks like this is the year that Allan Lichtman's 13 Keys to the White House finally fails. He called his own keys 8 & 9 wrong by minimizing the antisemitic terror supporters causing chaos in the US, and the scandal of the Biden health cover-up. pic.twitter.com/GJZgEhOyUJ — Glendale City Government Watch (@WatchGlendale) November 6, 2024

But, an X, formerly Twitter critic, @HanShawnity, slammed Lichtman and wrote, "Allan Lichtman let his emotions and biases cloud his judgment, and it cost him his reputation." @gregissnacking echoed, "I never want to hear about Allan Lichtman and his 13 insufferable keys ever again. More like 13 reasons to roll your eyes into the next zip code."