Fake ‘DraftBarronTrump’ Site Sparks Online Debate Over Military Draft

The escalations between the U.S. and Iran are nowhere close to a ceasefire at the moment. Amid the turmoil, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt weighed in. She remarked that the President was not taking any ‘options off the table’ when it came to sending drafts to the front line.

​But the comment backfired into something unexpected. A fake website titled DraftBarronTrump.com stirred up a #SendBarron movement online. It instead demanded that Trump’s 19-year-old son serve in the military.

​The site was created by Toby Morton, a former South Park writer who is popular for whipping up such political satirical websites. The website also draws attention with a mock heroic tone and fake quotes. One quote has Trump claiming that people beg him to send Barron to war.

Trump telling anyone to have guts to do anything is height of hypocrisy. A draft dodger telling others to have guts. Not a single Trump family member ever served their country. How about Barron?

He’s old enough to serve. He’ll have to get that golden spoon out of his mouth first https://t.co/AZAXt5SASv — Paul Moore (@ftlpaul8) March 12, 2026

The ‘About’ section of the website further paints an apt picture of the rhetoric they utilize to mock and scrutinize the Trump family. It reads, “This site is dedicated to honoring the strongest and bravest voices in war. When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home. If you’re looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family. Leadership starts somewhere.”

​While there has been no official communication from the White House that details the President’s son’s possible enlistment, the topic has instead poked a satirical campaign that critiques political privilege for Barron.

​As per a report by GoArmy.com, it is speculated that Barron Trump towers at a height of 6 feet and 9 inches. It clearly makes him taller than the requisite height for recruits in the U.S. military, so as to be able to operate an armored vehicle safely.

Well, the youngest son of the 79-year-old President has particularly remained off the camera for the longest time now. He is scarce to make public appearances besides his parents, leading to more speculations about his life and work.

&

Most of these war supporters never spent a day in the military.

We need to bring back the draft, put members of Congress family members in a combat zone.

Barron Trump should risk his life for this country too. — Tom Shipman (@Tom4798) March 11, 2026

Now that Barron is being called out to serve as drafts, it has also led to the resurfacing of a very specific comment from his mother, Melania Trump. In one of her previous interviews with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, the U.S. First Lady openly expressed her defensive attitude towards her teenage son, who studies at New York University.

Melania had revealed that her son required non-stop attention from her because of the young age that he was in. She said, “You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is.”

Her comment reflected her protectiveness towards her son and firmly opposed even a minuscule chance of sending Barron off to serve in the military. Melania Trump also said her son now understands politics better than before. She noted there were even times when Barron shared key advice with his father.

In her words, “He understands politics, he gives advice to his father. We talk about it so differently.”

As per some other insider reports, it is claimed that Melania constantly monitors her son Barron. She oversees his whereabouts and protects him from any instances of bullying. In fact, both Donald and Melania chose to skip the usual on-campus housing for Barron. He lives with his parents in Washington, D.C. instead.