Failed Trump DHS Appointee Lands Lesser GSA Job After Racist Past Sank Nomination

Paul Ingrassia, a former appointee in the Trump administration at the Department of Homeland Security, has started a new job at the General Services Administration. His nomination to lead the Office of Special Counsel fell apart after reports surfaced of racist and pro-Nazi comments he made. Early reactions within the agency have been quite cold.

Ingrassia, 30, withdrew from consideration for the Office of Special Counsel in October. Politico reported on group chat messages where he used racial slurs, mentioned having a “Nazi streak,” and said Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell.”

Instead of leaving government, Ingrassia was placed on a legal leadership track at GSA, per Politico. This agency manages federal buildings, procurement, and various government services. The GSA directory lists him as the agency’s Acting General Counsel, a position that involves overseeing a significant legal operation and advising on the agency’s responsibilities and executive actions.

His promotion has drawn attention not only because of the comments that derailed his previous nomination but also due to the quick pace of his ascent. Reports stated that Ingrassia moved from deputy general counsel to acting general counsel in just a few weeks. Some current and former officials found this rapid rise unusual, especially since his nomination had recently fallen through amid controversy.

The mood inside GSA has reportedly been grim. One account described staff being shocked and angry about his new role. Some employees expressed hostility, feeling that the agency should not be led legally by someone with such a controversial background.

NEW: Sen. Blumenthal & Rep. Peters launched an inquiry into Paul Ingrassia’s involvement in the federal investigation of Tristan and Andrew Tate after @propublica reported that the former White House liaison to DHS personally intervened on behalf of the alleged sex traffickers. pic.twitter.com/x1UQOl5Ebu — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) November 21, 2025

GSA has defended Ingrassia. A spokesperson stated that he provided “outstanding service” and framed his new role as a continuation of his work for the administration.

The backlash has extended beyond internal discussions. Senate Democrats on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee sent a letter in early December to senior officials seeking answers about Ingrassia’s appointment and expressing concerns over his past remarks and behavior.

For observers, this situation has become a familiar story in Washington—a nominee falls out of favor due to public scrutiny and then reappears elsewhere in the administration. However, for people working in federal agencies, the consequences are more personal. They impact conference rooms, inboxes, and daily legal decisions that shape how an agency functions.

Ingrassia has not publicly retracted the messages reported in the group chats, and the White House has not indicated any plans to change his role. For now, he holds a top position at GSA’s legal department, which is involved in everything from contracts and procurement disputes to compliance and internal governance.

The controversy surrounding him is unlikely to disappear quickly. The same remarks that ended his nomination for the Office of Special Counsel remain haunting and prevent him from holding a senior legal position in government.