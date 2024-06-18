'Extremely Proud' Biden Labeled as A ‘Bad Dad’ on Father’s Day For Not Pardoning His Son Hunter

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Outkick founder, Clay Travis, labeled President Joe Biden a ‘bad dad’ for not pardoning his son Hunter, who was recently convicted of three felony gun charges. The remark came during a panel discussion on Fox News, where host, Howard Kurtz, questioned Biden’s decision and said, “Everyone's saying, 'Oh, I don't believe it.' Why would he say that?” Political strategist, Lucy Caldwell, replied, "Because he's telling the truth...because he is not going to pardon his son...because he is not going to commute the sentence. And I guess that Joe Biden follows a standard that is different than what is being suggested."

Travis interrupted and exclaimed, “I just said I would pardon or commute my kids. I think every dad would.” Caldwell was taken aback by his reaction as she asserted, "This is amazing. Because now, OK, so now we have a narrative that Joe Biden is being deceptive and that he is going to pardon his son...But...if we don't see Joe Biden pardon his son...we're going to have a new narrative that he is a bad dad because only a bad dad would not pardon his son."

President Biden says he will not pardon Hunter Biden and will accept the outcome, no matter what it is, of his son’s trial.



This is the way. No one is above the law.

pic.twitter.com/B0P3WCvUIT — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 7, 2024

As per Raw Story, Travis didn’t budge from his stance and explained, "I think there's evidence that he's a bad dad. I think you can look at Ashley Biden. I think you can look at what's happened with Hunter Biden. I think you can look at his dogs. He's a bad dog owner. I don't think Joe Biden's a particularly nice guy, but I believe...dads and moms would tend to commute or pardon their child. I think the truth, if I were president, I would pardon Donald Trump from all these stupid federal charges...and I would say it's time to fix the justice system in this country."

As per Fox News, Caldwell emphasized, "This is a perfect vignette of how Joe Biden will never get the benefit of the doubt with one sector of the media." President Biden surprisingly chose to address the issue during the G7 summit in Italy. Expressing pride, he said, "With regard to the question regarding the family. I'm extremely proud of my son, Hunter. He has overcome addiction. He has. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not going to do anything. I said I’d abide by the jury's decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him."

Earlier this month when Hunter was found guilty, the White House announced a sudden change in the POTUS' schedule. Biden who stayed away from the courtroom, rushed to Delaware to meet his convicted felon son and embraced him in a warm hug upon seeing him. Standing by his belief that "no one is above the law," he stated, "I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."