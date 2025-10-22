‘Extremely Angry’ Trump Rants About Being Only Third-Best President

Staying away from controversy isn’t Donald Trump‘s style, but in this case, his statements have given rise to speculation about his health concerns as well.

The President expressed his frustration to reporters on Tuesday, and disclosed that he was extremely angry concerning a television commentator who ranked him as only the third-best president in U.S. history. As mentioned, people are habituated to seeing Trump and controversial statements walking in the same line, but the President’s frustration in this talk has fueled the talk of his health concerns more.

Trump: Somebody said, ‘You’re the third best president behind George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.’ And I got extremely angry, hey, they didn’t put out eight warspic.twitter.com/6bBaQ0gvgQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 21, 2025

And this doesn’t end here, as he further reflected on his intent to “beat Washington and Lincoln.” Trump seemed to be meandering a bit during his speech to GOP senators at the White House Rose Garden, where he highlighted his irritation at being placed behind Washington and Lincoln, which was done by an unidentified commentator.