‘Extremely Angry’ Trump Rants About Being Only Third-Best President

Staying away from controversy isn’t Donald Trump‘s style, but in this case, his statements have given rise to speculation about his health concerns as well.
The President expressed his frustration to reporters on Tuesday, and disclosed that he was extremely angry concerning a television commentator who ranked him as only the third-best president in U.S. history. As mentioned, people are habituated to seeing Trump and controversial statements walking in the same line, but the President’s frustration in this talk has fueled the talk of his health concerns more.
Trump: Somebody said, ‘You’re the third best president behind George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.’ And I got extremely angry, hey, they didn’t put out eight warspic.twitter.com/6bBaQ0gvgQ
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 21, 2025
And this doesn’t end here, as he further reflected on his intent to “beat Washington and Lincoln.” Trump seemed to be meandering a bit during his speech to GOP senators at the White House Rose Garden, where he highlighted his irritation at being placed behind Washington and Lincoln, which was done by an unidentified commentator.
He recounted, “So we did the presidential walk of fame from the great George Washington all the way to, well, I think we have to raise him above me, so I, less than great, less than George. Somebody went up the other… they say, ‘You’re the third-best president in the United’. “This was on television, ‘Third best,’ And they said, ‘Who were the first two?’ ‘George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.’ And I got extremely angry at this man.”
He further continued saying, “You know? You can’t. It’s going to be, it’s going to be tough to beat, Mr. Senator, it’s going to be, John, it’s going to be very tough to beat Washington and Lincoln, but we’re going to give it a try, right? Hey, they didn’t put out eight wars, nine coming. Alright? We put out eight wars, and the ninth is coming, believe it or not.”
The primary occasion of the speech was to commemorate the demolition of the White House East Wing to make way for a new, as well as extravagant $200 million ballroom addition. And as usual, social media netizens didn’t hold back to mock the President’s remarks about his ranking, while subsequently fact-checking the President’s claim of resolving “eight wars.”
“Every day he solves another imaginary war in his head,” one user on X retorted. Another stated, “Isn’t it a sign of cognitive issues repeating the same delusion over and over and over again?” Nevertheless, it is still unclear to whom exactly Donald Trump is referring when he mentions that someone on television irked him.
Earlier, Trump, during a chat with Fox’s Bret Baier, said another bizarre statement that someone had told him not even Washington or Lincoln could beat him in an election. These comments were made in February, as he said, “And they said, sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln got together and ran as president and vice president, they couldn’t beat you.”