EXPOSED! BBC Tricked Princess Diana Into the Infamous Panorama Interview

Princess Diana‘s most famous interview with the host Martin Bashir was recorded after Betrayal and lies. And the lies did not come from the British Royal family but the host himself, while the BBC tried to cover up his scheme to gain Princess Diana’s trust.

After thirty years, it has been confirmed that Martin Bashir forged documents to gain Diana’s trust, but that made her more vulnerable the night she died. .journalist Andy Webb details this in his new book, “Dianarama.”

The interview is the same one where Diana said the infamous words, “There were three of us in this marriage,” admitting to infidelity in marriage from both parties. She dismissed her staff and chose to appear with no makeup or hair team. It was recorded in secrecy in an attempt to tell her story according to her without any royals intervening.

This is so sad😭Princess Diana knew the Royal Family saw her as a threat. In a letter she even stated she was concerned they would kill her in a staged car accident and was constantly having people check for tampering in the vehicles she drove in. She knew. pic.twitter.com/S8efkywQgn — Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) June 12, 2018



According to an independent inquiry led by U.K. senior judge Lord Dyson in 2021, it has been revealed that the interview was the result of a long deception. The journalist Martin Bashir was responsible for forging documents in a scheme to gain her trust.

Furthermore, the BBC tried to hide the scheme while Prince William blamed the interview for adding to his mother’s isolation and paranoia. This even worsened her relationship with King Charles. Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, was also manipulated by Bashir’s lies.

#BBC has been described as ‘deceitful’ in its cover up of tactics used by #MartinBashir in securing the Diana Princess of Wales #Panorama interview in 1995. Bashir is accused of falsifying documents & feeding Diana untruths about MI5 spying on her. pic.twitter.com/194OYmIUUZ — Dickie Arbiter LVO 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) May 20, 2021



He had given them fake bank statements to show the palace staff for spying on her and telling lies to the Prince. Moreover, the documents implied Charles wanted to kill her. Webb told People, “Her life became untethered. It was frenzied between the interview and her death. There’s so much that’s new that I wanted to put down in this book—a first draft of history.”

Diana was easily fooled as Bashir worked with the BBC, and she had already gone through privacy breaches when her conversations were recorded. Critics say Bashir’s deception contributed to decisions that left Diana vulnerable. She declined royal security after the divorce because she believed people were spying on her, and that ended up leading to compromised security on the night she died.