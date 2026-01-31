Explosive Filing Claims Maxwell ‘Presented’ Epstein Victim to Trump

A recently released federal document details an alleged incident where Ghislaine Maxwell introduced one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims to President Donald Trump at a party in New York City. This is based on reports regarding the document and the Department of Justice’s latest release of records related to Epstein.

The account appears in an FBI interview summary dated September 2021, which became public as part of a large set of documents published by the Justice Department on January 30, 2026. This release was in response to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The department stated that it includes over 3 million additional pages, more than 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images, bringing the total public production to nearly 3.5 million pages.

The interview summary described a victim who claimed that Maxwell attempted to introduce her to influential men at a party, including Trump. Maxwell spoke as if the victim was “available,” according to The Daily Beast. The victim told investigators that “nothing happened” between her and Trump during this encounter.

The DOJ release has drawn renewed attention to how the government handled evidence and leads related to Epstein and Maxwell, as well as the public release of certain materials. The Associated Press reported that victims and some lawmakers criticized parts of the disclosure process, particularly redactions and concerns about exposing survivor-identifying information.

In its January 30 statement, the Justice Department explained that it had gathered files from five primary sources, including the Florida and New York cases against Epstein, the New York prosecution of Maxwell, investigations into Epstein’s death, various FBI inquiries, and an Office of Inspector General review tied to the death investigation. The department directed reviewers to limit redactions to protect victims and their families. It also cautioned that the production might include “fake or falsely submitted” materials since it consists of items sent to the FBI by the public.

The newly surfaced FBI interview summary fits within this context. It is a document created during the government’s prolonged efforts to investigate Epstein’s network and Maxwell’s alleged role in recruiting and grooming underage girls for abuse. Maxwell is currently serving a federal prison sentence after her 2021 conviction in New York for sex trafficking-related charges. Prosecutors argued that she helped Epstein identify, target, and exploit teenage girls.

The mention of Trump in the report is likely to increase scrutiny on past social connections between Trump and Epstein, which have been documented in photographs and previous reports. However, the allegation in the FBI summary does not suggest that any sexual encounter occurred.

The Justice Department did not highlight the Trump-related document in its January 30 announcement. Still, it pointed out that the public database includes a broad range of material collected over decades of investigations and legal proceedings. The department noted that it “erred on the side of over-collecting materials” and described categories of documents that were withheld, including duplicates, privileged materials, and items excluded under legal exceptions.

The FBI interview summary report brings a new specific allegation regarding Maxwell’s actions at a New York party and her supposed efforts to introduce a victim to high-profile men. The release of this document is expected to intensify demands for further disclosures and clearer explanations about what remains unreleased and the reasons behind it. The Justice Department and Congress continue to face pressure regarding the scope and management of the Epstein files.

With about 3 million files yet to be released, the public has only got a taste of what is in the Epstein Files.