Exploitation in the Housing Market! CBC Marketplace Exposes “Sex-for-Rent” Scandal in Canada

The housing crisis has gripped the world in its clutches. Major corporations buy hundreds of houses and put them on high rent. This makes it almost impossible for people to find affordable housing. This gives all the power to landlords. And then they can exploit the weak vulnerabilities of society.

Just like worldwide, Canada’s housing affordability crisis has also deepened. However, a new, much troubling aspect of it has come to light.

CBC Marketplace’s investigation recently revealed how the ‘loneliness epidemic’ and housing crisis are integrating.

The investigation revealed dozens of online rental ads where the housing is being offered for free or rent is significantly reduced in exchange for sexual favors.

This disturbing practice has been dubbed “sex-for-rent.” As much as it highlights the predatory behavior of landlords, it also exposes how the lack of proper housing is exposing vulnerable sections of society to abuse and risks.

Nothing could have painted the failure of making housing affordable more glaringly than this. To uncover this, Marketplace reporters went undercover. They posed as renters to engage with landlords who were advertising online.

Platforms like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace are filled with numerous listings that promise free rent and contain obscure phrases like “arrangements required” or “room for the right female tenant.”

Once interested renter make the initial contact, landlords may come out and make their intentions clear- Housing in exchange for sex.

Upon further investigation, I found that these ads are not randomly placed or isolated. They form a pattern. All these ads are put together, often appearing across different provinces in Canada.

Investigating reporters even contacted women who had encountered such propositions. Most of these women felt pressured, unsure, and unsafe. They did not know whom to turn to for help, nor whether they could make any complaints.

#CBC Marketplace investigation from March 2025, uncovering 20 ads on platforms like Craigslist and Facebook, where 8 of 10 overt inquiries confirmed sexual favors as rent payment, targeting vulnerable groups like young women and international students amid Canada’s housing crisis… pic.twitter.com/jgGLLim0oE — Zero (@KoolZeroHero) September 1, 2025

Though it may seem like it due to how common this practice has become, it is not legal in Canada to make such propositions. It is illegal to purchase or advertise sexual services under the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act (PCEPA). This includes making obscene offers through housing deals, too.

Experts have stressed that these landlords are pressuring tenants for sexual favors under the guise of tenancy. It is a clear violation of the law.

Yet law enforcement agencies are tied and cannot move ahead with arrests or investigations because these ads often fly under the radar. There is no explicit mention of said favors in the ads, and it is clear only upon meeting the landlord.

And victims of such coercions often are too scared or bullied to come forward to make any legal complaints.

These people target international students, young women, and newcomers to Canada due to their financial stress and limited housing options. Many times, even if the conditions are abusive, the lure of rent-free accommodation is too much, especially for those from more vulnerable situations. This is most prevalent in areas like Vancouver and Toronto in Canada.

One advocate also explained that the offer is equivalent to “exploitation masquerading as opportunity,” and leaves renters trapped between abusive housing options and potential homelessness.

These findings by Marketplace have sparked outrage among the general public and advocacy groups. Now there are demands for more decisive actions from authorities and platforms.

There are proposals that would require rental websites to regularly screen and remove predatory ads. There are also demands of jail time and stronger penalties for landlords engaged in the practice. There is a deep need for potential tenants being educated of their rights too.

Many local politicians are weighing in, too. The scandal has shown that there is a need for systemic solutions to make housing affordable. So that no one can take advantage of desperate renters.

Others call for better support services for international students coming to study in Canada. They are among the most vulnerable groups. These are young people who often lack family networks or financial stability.

The exposure of sex-for-rent schemes is not just a story. It points to how Canada’s housing shortage and rising costs create grounds for abuse. Until affordable and safe housing becomes more accessible, vulnerable tenants will remain easy targets for predators seeking to trade shelter for sex.