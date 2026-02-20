Wild conspiracy theories are doing the rounds over Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman and his connection to former President Bill Clinton. Let’s see what the connection is about and whether the theories are fact. Certain conspiracy theories are included in this page.

Before Feldman focused on business consulting, he stepped into politics as a legislative analyst in the Democratic Policy Committee for Senate Democratic Leadership. He also acted as a floor staff assistant for the US Senate Democratic Cloakroom.

In case you’re wondering why now of all times for Savannah Guthrie’s mother to be ‘kidnapped’ —

Around two years after earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Tufts University in 1992, Feldman joined the Clinton campaign staff. Moreover, he later became Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs to the Vice President.

As noted by OK Magazine, Feldman then followed several roles during the eight-year service in the Clinton-Gore White House. These included senior advisor and travelling chief of staff for the-VP Al Gore from 1997 to 2001.

“I am pleased that Maurice has agreed to join the staff as my political director. He has done excellent political work on behalf of the Democratic Party and his extensive political experience will be value added to our ongoing work to move the President’s policy agenda forward,” the VP said while announcing new staff appointments in 1997. “I also look forward to continuing to work with Michael, Kim [Tilley], Lisa [Berg], and Ansley [Jones] in their new capacities. This is a great team and these moves will make our office even more effective.”

Meanwhile, according to his bio on FGS Global’s website, Feldman became the liaison between the Clinton-Gore White House and the US Congress before he co-founded The Glover Park Group.

Though neither Clinton nor Feldman have commented on their past professional relationship, after The Glover Park Group was mentioned in the Epstein files, their ties have once again been dug up. The connection between the two men led to considerable attention, especially as the former president featured prominently in the documents relating to the late s*x trafficker and disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

Larry Summers advised Epstein to talk to someone at The Glover Park Group in an 2015 email exchange, as the firm’s Joe Lockhart “has helped Clinton and Genera= [sic] Petraeus [Former CIA director and retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus].”

Meanwhile, the firm merged with other companies in 2021 to form FGS Global, where Michael Feldman is currently a partner.

This revelation sparked a wild conspiracy theory, connecting Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie and her disappearance. To The Glover Park Group’s link to the late child s*x offender, Jeffrey Epstein. However, Feldman has yet to address that speculation.