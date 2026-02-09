Experts Say This Detail in the Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Doesn’t Add Up

The search continues for NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie. After multiple news outlets received an alleged ransom note, tensions surrounding the search for the 84-year-old have been running high in Arizona. Former NYPD officer Tom Smith shared his expertise in the aftermath of the kidnapping, answering what he called the ‘magic question.’

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, the former NYPD officer was asked about his thoughts on the ongoing investigation. He was specifically asked about whether or not authorities would arrest those responsible or if they would get away with it.

Smith likely chuckled and said,

“That’s the magic question.”

‘IN PLAIN SIGHT’: A retired NYPD sergeant says the case involving Nancy Guthrie defies the usual rules of ransom kidnappings. He warns the victim’s age, media attention and setting raise serious questions. pic.twitter.com/bybzAOObbP — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) February 8, 2026

Smith claimed that at the end of the day, Nancy’s safe return and justice served to the alleged felons are what everyone hopes for. He noted, “You hope that it ends with getting Nancy back and getting the bad guys; that’s the best case scenario.”

Like Smith pointed out, those invested in the elderly woman’s disappearance and her safety are also wondering about the magic question. Will the alleged exchange go peacefully, or will the week-long search end in tragedy? Only time will tell.

Smith didn’t just give his two cents about the magic question on everyone’s mind. He also shared some useful insight into investigation tactics, drone footage obtained, and tracking down the ransom emails. Smith dished on the case from his wealth of experience, not just with the NYPD but also the FBI.

MONDAY UPDATE: NBC’s Tom Winter reported that Saturday night’s search of Annie Guthrie’s home was ‘consented to.’ Follow @FoxTrueCrime for continuing coverage.https://t.co/QTJzSnNcTB — Fox True Crime (@FoxTrueCrime) February 9, 2026

Smith explained a way for the hunt to end quickly, and that was mutual communication. The expert pointed out that currently, there’s been “one-sided” communication between those who allegedly kidnapped Nancy and her family.

He also highlighted how there was no back-and-forth exchange of information happening. The only communication from the alleged kidnappers has seemingly been the ransom note. Speaking of, Smith claimed that it could still “very much” be a fraudulent email. Moreover, he expressed his lack of trust, saying, “I’m not sold on them 100 per cent at all.”

Smith elaborated on what a traditional kidnapping would look like: a person is taken, negotiations are met, and then the person is released. And of course, in the majority of cases, those responsible are caught and brought to justice. However, Nancy’s case is significantly different. Mainly because of how long she’s been allegedly kept in captivity.

🚨 BREAKING: The First Nancy Guthrie RANSOM note deadline just EXPIRED… as the family just released a SECOND VIDEO 🚨 There is now a THIRD RANSOM NOTE— investigators say the letter included NO PROOF OF LIFE The FBI is deploying TASK FORCE SPECIALISTS and have just set a $50K… pic.twitter.com/2j6QhkIbbE — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 6, 2026

Smith continued expressing his curiosity about the “endgame” in Nancy’s disappearance. But he does believe something led to Nancy being taken from her home. Specifically, something serious happened in those 40 minutes, as Smith mentioned.

Doubts about what truly happened are something not just Smith, but Guthrie’s family and other well-wishers have been pondering over. With a deadline fast approaching, Smith hopes that the transaction will eventually lead authorities to the bad guys and bring Nancy home safe.

There has been no official confirmation about an alleged bitcoin exchange yet from the authorities. However, as Smith mentioned in his conversation with Fox News hosts, every team is working to bring the older adult home safe and sound.