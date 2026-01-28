Expert Reveals Why Melania Trump’s ‘Classic PR Move’ After ICE Shootings Turned ‘Problematic’

First Lady Melania Trump has been quite busy since the launch of her documentary titled Melania which is set to be released on January 30, 2026. The movie offers an exclusive view of events from the First Lady’s perspective during her husband, President Donald Trump’s, campaign and presidency.

She recently appeared in a Fox News interview and shared her thoughts on ICE-related shootings in Minneapolis. A PR expert broke down her comments and discussed the movie, which doesn’t seem to be doing well according to multiple reports.

‘WE NEED TO UNIFY’: First Lady @MELANIATRUMP sends an urgent message to all Americans amid weeks of unrest in Minnesota. “I’m against the violence, so please, if you protest, protest in peace.” | @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/OgeU29sRT5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 27, 2026

The FLOTUS made an appearance at the interview on January 27, 2026, with Fox & Friends. Melania was asked to share her thoughts on the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, the protests in Minnesota, and the growing pressure on the Trump administration. She was also asked to give fellow Americans a “unifying message,” and discussed her movie Melania.

Melania emphasized the importance of standing in unity in the wake of what happened in Minnesota. She said, “I’m calling for unity…” She went on to reveal that her husband had conversations with the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, and the Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey. Melania claimed the POTUS has had “great calls” with both of them about a peaceful solution.

She also had a message about the protests and shared her stance on the ongoing violence. Melania stated, “I’m against the violence. So if you protest, protest in peace.” She reiterated the need to unify amid the unrest. Many social media users called Melania’s remarks “tone deaf.”

Melania just posted a demand for Americans “from both sides” to “unify.” The country listened and everyone’s agreed: no one wants to see her movie pic.twitter.com/31KlHSZDku — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 27, 2026

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Star, PR and Media expert Chad Teixeria broke down these allegedly “tone-deaf” comments. Teixeria explained that Melania’s comments about peace between both sides (the protestors and the Trump administration) served a specific purpose and that it was a strategic move.

With the many harsh exchanges online between the public and the Trump administration, Melania’s tone played a key role in calming things down. Teixeria explained, “In moments of national tension, deploying a comparatively apolitical figure helps humanize the White House.” The PR expert added that it exhibits empathy “without forcing a shift in policy.”

Not a single ticket sold for the opening night 9:55pm showing of Melania at the busiest movie theater in the metro-Jacksonville area. pic.twitter.com/NZz7T7PkwS — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) January 27, 2026

Teixeria also commented on Melania’s choice of words during her response to the interviewer. He pointed out, “The language used was deliberately safe, non-specific, and values-based…” The PR expert further mentioned that it was a classic PR strategy to put out a fire.

As mentioned, the FLOTUS promoted her movie during the interview. The PR expert called her decision “problematic” and claimed that plugging her movie while discussing a serious issue wasn’t the best step forward.

The PR expert also recalled users’ reactions on social media that criticized Melania for her alleged tone deafness on the situation. Teixeria claimed, “It weakens her position as a moral or calming voice in a crisis context.”

Lastly, the expert mentioned that while her unifying plea might have had a positive impact, its effect might have been dulled down because of the promo move. Whether or not this affects her movie sales remains to be determined. For now, many supporters of hers are looking forward to the release of Melania.