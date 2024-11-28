Expert Reveals How Melania Trump May Be Taking Inspiration From Meghan Markle: "She Never Makes..."

Melania Trump may be drawing inspiration from Meghan Markle in how she interacts with her husband during public appearances, according to a body language expert. While the two women have little in common politically, expert Darren Stanton has pointed out striking similarities in their gestures, demeanor, and communication techniques with their spouses. According to CheatSheet, Stanton, known as the "Human Lie Detector" for his expertise in behavioral analysis, has observed that Melania employs subtle yet effective strategies similar to Markle's when engaging with her husband, Donald Trump.

Stanton explained how Markle uses physical cues to signal Prince Harry during conversations or public engagements. “One of Meghan’s subtle techniques with Harry is to touch his elbow when he’s mid-conversation, signaling she would like attention or that it’s time to leave,” Stanton said. “She can also give a subtle look to Harry that is his cue to bring her into a conversation. She never makes it too obvious though.”

According to Stanton, Melania displays comparable behaviors when she is with Donald. “Melania does the same with Donald Trump when they’re together. Like Meghan, she’s careful not to steal the spotlight, but this subtle move shows she has some control in the relationship. Melania has also been known to signal how she’s feeling to her husband with a look. She can say a lot with her eyes,” he noted.

Stanton also highlighted how both women use their height and posture to command attention. “Meghan and Melania are both tall and use their height to their advantage, standing up straight and maintaining a good amount of eye contact with whoever they are conversing with,” Stanton explained. “Meghan never displays signs she’s nervous or anxious, such as fiddling with buttons or touching the back of her neck. She captivates the camera and commands a room with ease. Melania displays very similar traits and can steal the spotlight without doing too much.”

Fashion appears to be another area where Melania could take inspiration from Markle. Stanton pointed out that Markle frequently uses bold colors like red, which he referred to as a 'superhero color' that helps her 'grab attention.' He also suggested that Melania might adopt a similar palette, recognizing the power of such visual statements. “Even when Meghan is in a more neutral tone, she may opt for a bold accessory, like a quirky hat to grab attention. Melania could likely adopt the same color palette as Meghan because she sees the power it has.”

Prince Harry meets with U.S. first lady Melania Trump for the first time as she leads the USA team delegation ahead of the Invictus Games 2017 on September 23, 2017, in Toronto, Canada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson)

The comparison comes amid longstanding alleged tensions between the Trumps and the Sussexes. Harry and Markle have been outspoken critics of Donald, with Harry notably avoiding a photo op during Trump’s 2019 state visit to the U.K. after the president's comments about Markle being 'nasty.' Recently, concerns over Trump’s return to office have grown as the president-elect said he wouldn’t block investigations into Harry’s visa records, a situation that could lead to deportation if any inconsistencies are found.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OK! Magazine (@okmagazine)

Nonetheless, despite these political and personal differences, Stanton’s analysis suggests that Melania may be modeling some of Markle's public strategies to navigate her own role as a high-profile figure. Both women, Stanton explained, have mastered the art of subtle communication, asserting their influence while maintaining a secondary position to their prominent husbands.