Exclusive Video From Trump’s ‘War Room’ Reveals What He Was Addicted to Just Before Election

Inside Donald Trump’s campaign ‘war room’ during the final days of the 2024 election, exclusive footage captured a surprisingly relaxed and focused side of the now president-elect. The clip, part of a documentary titled The Donald Trump Comeback, revealed Trump’s campaign strategy and his unusual routine during those intense last days. Seated at a large conference table, surrounded by aides and advisors, Trump kept an eye on the competition, intently watching Kamala Harris’ speech at the Democratic National Convention. With a bottle of Coca-Cola in hand and a plate of chicken nuggets in front of him, Trump closely analyzed Harris’ words while simultaneously dictating his reactions to his team, reinforcing his primary campaign issues of inflation, border control, and economic recovery.

Trump reacting to Kamala's DNC speech is the best thing you'll see today 💀 pic.twitter.com/iQfZ2IUPPj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 29, 2024

Observers were intrigued by this behind-the-scenes look at Trump’s campaign headquarters, noting his ‘addiction’ to Coke and nuggets as he kept a close watch on his opponent’s every move. The footage also showed Trump in his element echoing orders to his team, led by long-time advisor Stephen Miller and campaign manager Susie Wiles, who Trump has now chosen as his next White House chief of staff, marking a historic appointment as the first woman to hold the role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trump War Room (@trumpwarroom)

As election results rolled in, Trump’s victory stunned political analysts and Democratic voters alike. Despite criticisms from former officials and predictions of a close race, Trump won key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina.

"THE BIGGEST POLITICAL COMEBACK IN AMERICAN HISTORY" pic.twitter.com/NETM6WXQ06 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2024

As crowds gathered at Trump’s West Palm Beach rally, he addressed his supporters, celebrating what he called a ‘magnificent victory’ and pledging to ‘heal the country.’ He promised his presidency would bring about a 'golden age of America,' reinforcing his commitment to issues like job creation, immigration reform, and national security. In his speech, Trump expressed, "Look what happened - is this crazy? I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president. I will fight for you and your family and your future, every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body."

With his family, including Melania Trump and his children, standing beside him, Donald said, "We overcame obstacles that no one thought possible…We're going to help our country heal, we have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly." As per Sky News, international leaders quickly reacted to Trump’s win, with messages of congratulations pouring in from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others.

Donald Trump during a campaign rally on November 05, 2024 in Michigan. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Starmer remarked, "Congratulations president-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.” Whereas, Zelenskyy tweeted, “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!”