Ex-Trump Lawyer Says ‘Halligan and Bondi Should Be Disbarred’ Over Comey Case

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb is not exactly known as a bomb thrower, but on live television he essentially lit the Justice Department’s handling of the James Comey case on fire.

Appearing with anchor Chris Jansing, the former special counsel in Donald Trump’s first administration said the conduct of interim U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan and Attorney General Pam Bondi was so egregious that both “should be disbarred.”

At the center of Cobb’s fury is a stunning admission that has already rocked the case against the former FBI director. Federal prosecutors acknowledged in court that the full grand jury that indicted Comey never actually saw the final two count indictment filed in open court, only the foreperson and one other juror did. It was Halligan, a Trump loyalist with no prior prosecutorial experience before being tapped for the powerful role, who presented the case and shepherded the flawed indictment through the system.

Cobb did not mince words about that performance. Calling Halligan’s handling of the charges “the height of ineptitude and misconduct,” he sketched out a picture of a rookie prosecutor in way over her head. He zeroed in on the decision to return to court with a revised indictment that had never gone back before the full grand jury, even though that panel had already rejected one of the three original counts.

BREAKING: Former Trump White House Attorney Ty Cobb just said that Pam Bondi and Lindsey Halligan should be disbarred, and that Bondi lied to the courts: “I do think that both Halligan and Bondi should be disbarred. Bondi has twice submitted affirmations to this court about the… pic.twitter.com/fxyen5uLUw — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 19, 2025

“It’s shocking you couldn’t find a high school stock boy at Home Depot who could have handled this more ineptly than Lindsey Halligan did,” Cobb said, describing the move to have only the foreperson sign a rewritten indictment that the rest of the jurors never voted on. For Comey’s lawyers, that bizarre process is more than embarrassing, it is potentially fatal to the entire case, which they now argue has “no indictment” in any legally meaningful sense.

If Halligan took the brunt of Cobb’s scorn for the mechanics, Bondi took it for the cover. Cobb pointed out that the attorney general personally vouched for the propriety of Halligan’s grand jury presentation in written affirmations to the court, even though the latest disclosures show the grand jury never saw the operative indictment.

“I do think that both Halligan and Bondi should be disbarred,” Cobb said, adding that Bondi “has twice submitted affirmations to this court about the propriety of Lindsey Halligan’s grand jury presentation. She knew this. There’s no way she could not have known this. And that just, you know, means that she lied or that she’s equally incompetent, but more likely that she lied.”

Those are extraordinary words from any former government lawyer, let alone from someone who once served Trump’s own White House. They land in a case already under fierce judicial scrutiny. Just days before the grand jury revelation, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick blasted the government for a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps,” and flagged Halligan’s misstatements of law to the grand jury, including implying Comey might need to testify to prove his innocence and that jurors could assume more evidence existed than what they were shown.

Comey, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding, says the prosecution is pure political payback driven by Trump’s long running vendetta. Career prosecutors previously declined to bring the case, only for Halligan to be installed and secure an indictment just before the statute of limitations expired.