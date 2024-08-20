Ex-Secret Service Director Declined to Do DNA Match Tests to Avoid Exposing Hunter Biden’s Addictions

A tiny package of cocaine was found in July 2023 at the White House, in a cubbyhole in the West Wing entry area where guests store their luggage and electronics before tours. According to Reuters, the Secret Service got involved and a close source stated, "They're checking visitor logs and looking at cameras. Those are the next steps. Cross-checking." The incident occurred when President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were not present at their executive mansion, which is attached to the West Wing. A few days later the agency dropped the investigation citing “insufficient DNA” and "lack of physical evidence.” However, new details have emerged and disgraced ex-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has been accused of trying to destroy the cocaine.

According to a detailed report by Real Clear Politics, initially, the cocaine incident was to be investigated by one Uniformed Division officer. But he was removed from the case, according to a source, after informing his superiors—Cheatle and Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe, who was deputy director at the time—that he intended to adhere to a specific crime-scene investigative process.

The US Sun reported a source familiar with the case disclosed that Cheatle had requested Matt White, the vault supervisor, to destroy the cocaine. The evidence was eventually retained after Glenn Dennis, White's supervisor and the chief of the Forensics Services Division, intervened. "It really pissed off Cheatle," the source added.

The Secret Service did match the DNA to national criminal databases, despite the earlier statements, and found a "partial hit." "The FBI needs to explain who the partial hit was against, then determine what blood family member has ties to the White House or what person matching the partial hit was present at the White House that weekend," the source stated. It is also alleged that Cheatle declined to do further DNA match tests fearing exposing Hunter Biden's drug addictions. Soon enough rumors began to circulate that the cocaine belonged to Hunter. Although he had stated being sober since 2021, Hunter had been transparent about his addiction to cocaine, crack, and other drugs.

However, Hunter's ownership of the cocaine discovered in the White House was vehemently rejected, and the Secret Service was unable to identify the person who carried the drug inside. As per CNN, the agency released a statement saying, “There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the agency’s statement said.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.” The prevalent hypothesis propagated by the agency at that time was that the cocaine was left by one of the hundreds of tourists who came into the West Wing for tours during the weekend and were instructed to put their phones inside the cubbies.