Ex-Prez's Fox News Interview Leaves Viewers Scratching Heads: ‘The Moment That Broke Trump'

Former President Donald Trump once again left political observers bewildered during an appearance on a Fox News show with Brian Kilmeade. The interview, which aired Saturday night, saw Trump making headlines with remarks that many are calling ‘delusional’ and ‘out of touch,’ particularly regarding his past debate performance against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump says his debate with Kamala Harris was the “strongest” debate he’s ever had pic.twitter.com/kCDj4pal7N — Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2024

Trump, who has been criticized for dodging a second debate with Harris, said, "Well, I thought that she had a debate which was interesting because she wasn't answering any questions. And I thought it was a great debate for me. I thought it was one of my best debates that I've ever had. And some people disagreed, but I felt it was the strongest debate I ever had." What struck viewers most was Trump’s insistence that he dominated the debate, even though he famously avoided eye contact with Harris for much of the evening.

No one said he won. — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) September 22, 2024

Former NBA star Rex Chapman wrote, "You can’t win a debate if you won’t look at the other candidate the entire night. At all. Not once. Scared. The whole world saw it. Couldn’t even look at her. She eyeballed him all night long and talked s--- while doing it. Took his heart. Soft." Others echoed Chapman’s sentiment, including conservative voices who suggested that the 'debate may go down as the moment that broke Trump.' Another critic added, "Then you would think he'd leap at the chance to destroy her in a debate once again..." as reported by Raw Story.

Similarly, one account joked, "Who told him that, Laura Loomer?" with laughing emojis at the end of his statement. Another user quipped, "Then he gets mad because people laugh at him, but if he doesn't want people to laugh at him, he should stop saying ridiculous things." In agreement, someone else remarked, "So strong… he’s deferring from any future debates. She flame-broiled his ass and that man still hasn’t recovered." In a scathing tone, one person tweeted, "If that was Trump's strongest debate I dont want to see what his weakest debate performance looks like."

This guy never accepts a defeat. Imagine his arguments at home. What a guy. — Cygnus (@CygnusSays) September 22, 2024

However, Trump’s most surprising revelation came during a separate interview with Sharyl Attkisson on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Full Measure. When asked if he would consider running for the presidency again in 2028 should his current campaign fail, Trump exclaimed, "No, I don’t. No, I don’t. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all. I think that hopefully we’re gonna be successful." This statement marks a major turning point for Trump, who has rarely shied away from discussing future political ambitions, as per Fox News.

Each of his debates is stronger than the last! 🤣🤣🤣🤡🤪 — hmilne (@HMilne57) September 22, 2024

Trump is in the middle of his third run for the Oval Office, having previously won in 2016 and lost in 2020. Moreover, during the interview, he said, "I never got the credit for it. Remember that more people died under Biden-Harris than died under Trump. And they had a much easier time because when it came in here, nobody knew what it was. It came from the Wuhan labs, which I always said. But nobody really knew what it was, where it came from…nothing. They knew nothing, and we got hit."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Public opinion polls show a tight race between Trump and Harris in key battleground states, with the economy ranking as the top issue among voters. According to a Fox News national poll, 39% of voters said the economy was their primary concern, far ahead of issues like immigration and abortion.