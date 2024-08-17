Ex-Prez Shared Outlandish 'God Gave Us Trump' Video, Calling Himself America’s ‘Caretaker’

Donald Trump once shared a bizarre video that portrayed him as the messiah of America. Shared on January 5, before the Iowa caucus, the former President went ahead on his Truth Social handle and captioned it, "So God made Trump." The video appears to have a narration of American broadcaster Paul Harvey via Artificial Intelligence, as reported by CNN.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

As per The Independent, the video stated, "And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise, and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump. God said, 'I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay up past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state.' So God made Trump." The video also claimed that the ex-POTUS was 'gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild' while still being tough enough to deal with the 'deep state.'

“GOD MADE TRUMP” pic.twitter.com/l03fK9SSfC — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 5, 2024

It went on, "Somebody to ruffle the feathers, tame the cantankerous World Economic Forum, come home hungry, have to wait until the First Lady is done with lunch with friends, then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon – and mean it. So God gave us Trump," speaking highly of the business mogul.

In Iowa. Trump rally. There is a dramatic, solemn video playing now talking about Trump, saying “God gave us Trump.” Lots of nodding in the audience. Trump is taking on “vipers,” those with “poison,” the “wolves.” He “takes care of the flock,” narrator says.



“God made Trump.” pic.twitter.com/Y2qDeRoLOy — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 14, 2024

Continuing the speech, the voiceover followed, "I need somebody who can shape an axe but wield a sword, who had the courage to set foot in North Korea, who can make money from the tar of the sand, turn liquid to gold, who understands the difference between tariffs and inflation, will finish his 40-hour week by Tuesday noon and then put in another 72 hours. So God made Trump." The voiceover also states, "God had to have somebody willing to go into the den of vipers, call out the Fake News for their tongues as sharp as a serpent’s. The poison of vipers is on their lips…"

The concept was reportedly inspired by Harvey's famous speech in 1978 at the Future Farmers of America convention, also famously known as So God Made a Farmer. Dilley Meme Team, a meme page that outspokenly supports Trump, made the video to leave an impact on the supporters of the Republican frontrunner for the POTUS 2024 race. "Often shared by the man himself, and played at the rallies, we've been fighting fake narratives of the commies and fascists for years - BY ANY MEMES NECESSARY," the website of the page reads, as per Snopes.

God said "I need his political party to obey without question and the press fear his wrath." So God made Trump.pic.twitter.com/mphbTLeDKz https://t.co/qSalGLlDSx — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 17, 2024

The clip was widely shared by Trump supporters but condemned by others for its biblical connotations. User @ZiffyKat wrote, "This is what I replied to him under his post on Truth Social: “That’s so beautiful and every word is true. I have never doubted that God anointed you and appointed you for such a time as this. When you know, you know." Contradicting it, another user, @JohnFlyover opined, "I don't like this. I am a Trump supporter, but God made everyone. We're electing a President, not a Pope." Prominent conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer also shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter).