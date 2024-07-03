When Britney Spears Danced in a Bizarre Video and Smoked Amid Divorce Drama with Sam Asghari

Fans were left concerned about Britney Spears' mental health and stability after seeing a strange sequence of Instagram videos that she posted on Instagram, before she took them down, as per The Sun. Videos showing agitated-looking Spears dancing in skimpy attire, while smoking, made many worry about her well-being.

I felt angered for Britney when she was not free to live her own life and under the control of others. Now that she’s free though, I’m not sure that she’s ok. I hope that she is. #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/NNXaYfPrZS — Canadian Jennifer 🇨🇦 (@cdntradegrljenn) February 18, 2024

A fan account on X, now known as Twitter, posted the deleted video again. The pop diva showed off her naked midriff in the brief video while wearing a small pink blouse. Wearing knee-high white boots and denim shorts, the Toxic singer flaunted her long, naked legs. She threw her arms back and forth and whipped her messy blond hair. Spears blew out clouds of smoke from her cigarette and shook her hips.

In the background, the Phixx song "Wild Boys" was playing. Though it was unclear to whom Spears was alluding, she captioned the video, "I used to do this in The Big Apple in my 20s with the boys ... they would sometimes stand up while doing acting scenes at the movies and embarrass me... they were incredibly good too !! There's just something about this white stick in my hands... ok I was feeling myself."

All her fans thought they knew what was best. We’ll look at your girl now… doesn’t look like this will end well at all. — Reese (@rungirlrun) February 19, 2024

One worried fan wrote, "Probably Bipolar disorder that was being managed by those close to her. Now that she’s independent she probably isn’t taking meds and we are seeing the mania side of it. Just a theory. Hope she’s okay."

A second user commented, "I’m not a professional or anything but her videos look more like manic episodes than anything else." A third user wrote, "Think for the first time in her life she's free. Doesn't know who she is anymore and trying to discover the person she is. But won't let go of the past. her music videos the dance was choreographed.. no she's lost trying to recreate it."

In other videos, Spears was seen dancing while wearing a yellow bra top and a football shirt with the number "69" imprinted on it. Spears said in the captions that she was enjoying dancing at a studio and that the setting was motivating her to lose weight. She wrote along with the video, "OK so I was a little excited to get a studio. It's actually really cute and at night it's way hotter and I sweat ... I'm trying to lose weight ... I kind of like it ... normally no thank you but hmmmmmm."

Spears has previously said that she wants to reduce her weight. When her former spouse Sam Asghari revealed his physique change in August 2023—after filing for divorce after just 14 months of marriage—Spears bemoaned in December about her inability to shed pounds. In the following month, Spears was critical of herself once again, acknowledging her food preoccupation and expressing her desire to lose a few pounds. Britney shared the last video just weeks after TMZ reported that her divorce with Asghari is "nearly finalized."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 19, 2024. It has since been updated.