Ex-Porn Star Claims He Was Diddy's 'S-x Slave' as Revealed in Resurfaced Video Clip of 2018

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.



Sean 'Diddy' Combs who was arrested in New York last month, over charges of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, faces yet another allegation. In a resurfaced interview, a man claimed he was Diddy's sex slave. The former stripper and porn star, Jonathan Oddi, was arrested by Miami Police after being shot in the leg while trying to run from law enforcement. As per the New York Post, Oddi made several outrageous claims about the troubled hip-hop artist shortly after his arrest over the Donald Trump golf course shooting in May 2018. Surveillance footage reportedly captured Oddi carrying a US flag and ranting about Trump as he barged into the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, where he later exchanged gunfire with the police.

Footage of his interrogation showed Oddi rambling about former president Barack Obama among other celebrities while in custody. He claimed, "I had sex with Cassie and Sean...He would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave, okay, for them, that's what I was." He asserted that he took "liquid cocaine" with the former couple and contracted herpes during the incident. Addressing Oddi's statements, a law enforcement source told the Miami Herald at the time, “He doesn’t like Obama. He doesn’t like Trump...And, apparently, he doesn’t like P. Diddy.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shareif Ziyadat

According to Mirror, Oddi claimed that the encounters with Diddy were filmed and he was also provided a copy of the video. The former adult entertainer reportedly said that Diddy paid him a hefty sum to keep their encounters a secret. He claimed that he was instructed to "turn in" the footage, but the attorneys 'accidentally' gave it back to him. "It's possible I could produce a copy," he told law enforcement.

I believed you. Everything is connected. That’s why people get silenced. It’s quite terrifying really. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 18, 2024

While Oddi's claim seemed outlandish at the time and was dismissed as delusional ramblings, it has gained more credibility following Diddy's arrest after being charged with a lawsuit that Ventura filed against the rapper last November, accusing him of years of domestic and sexual abuse. Recently, he was charged with transportation for prostitution, sex trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy.

He’s not sounding very crazy now. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) September 18, 2024

The resurfaced video created a social media frenzy. An X user penned, "I believed you. Everything is connected. That’s why people get silenced. It’s quite terrifying really." Another chimed in, "He’s not sounding very crazy now." Oddi is currently being held in a detention center in Miami-Dade County, facing several charges, including attempted murder of law enforcement officers, armed burglary, and armed grand theft, based on court records. Meanwhile, Diddy, who is being held without bail, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)