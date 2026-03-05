Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Faces Intense Backlash After Altercation Leaves Marine Veteran With Broken Arm at Capitol Protest

Sitting United States Senator Tim Sheehy is in hot water after he involved himself in a scuffle that included Marine veteran Brian McGinnis. The latter was on Capitol Hill to protest against United States’ involvement in the military strikes on Iran.

McGinnis also had a strong anti-Israel stance. When Capitol Police abruptly halted his protest and tried to remove him from the scene, Sheehy saw fit to get involved.

Amid the scuffle, McGinnis’s hand got stuck in the door. Upon Sheehy’s involvement, there was an audible snap, which many believe came from McGinnis sustaining a fracture. Capitol Police released a statement saying that McGinnis and three other police officers were being treated for their injuries.

However, when clips of the incident made rounds on social media, it was aggravated by how Sheehy chose to describe the altercation, referring to the former United States Marine as an “unhinged protestor”. The Internet and notable politicians were critical of the whole incident.

Capitol Police stated that authorities charged McGinnis with three counts: resisting arrest, assaulting an officer and unlawful demonstration.

Senator Tim Sheehy is an unhinged, violent guy who needs to check into an anger management class, and then be charged for assaulting a peaceful, decorated combat Marine vet, who was exercising his first amendment. He doesn’t belong in the senate. pic.twitter.com/PgtGd1SrIs — Common Sense 🇺🇸💙 (@commons96055467) March 5, 2026

Netizens have called out Sheehy for the incident.

McGinnis is a Green Party Senate candidate, along with being a firefighter. A GoFundMe page has been set up for McGinnis, with the person who made the page writing, “Brian is not a career politician. He is not a professional activist. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran who served from 2000 to 2004 and a firefighter who spent years protecting his community.”

“A man who wore the uniform of this country. A man who ran toward danger when others ran away,” the page further read. It has already raised $57,650, with the goal being $70,000.

The page aims to help McGinnis cover his legal expenses and medical bills. On the other hand, Sheehy has been called everything from unhinged and violent to a disgrace by social media users. Sheehy himself is an former Navy SEAL and aerial firefighter.

Less than a month after being elected, Tim Sheehy traveled to Israel record an ad for AIPAC He just broke Brian McGinnis’ arm for saying “Nobody wants to fight for Israel.” pic.twitter.com/yzeMvQiihh — 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐮𝐬 (@ImperiumFirst) March 5, 2026

During the altercation, McGinnis was heard yelling, “No one wants to fight for Israel.” Sheehy has been a staunch supporter of Israel’s cause in the Gaza conflict. The junior United States senator has talked about how important it is that Israel have unconditional support from the United States.

In his first act as senator, Sheehy visited Israel in December 2024. Combat lines are already drawn online, as people have been pitting the two former servicemen against each other, not only because of their stark political differences, but also because of the similar backgrounds that they come from.