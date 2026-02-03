The controversy surrounding the Epstein files took an unexpected turn on January 30 with the release of about three million new pieces of evidence by the DOJ. These include carefully sourced pictures, videos, and emails exchanged between Epstein and some of his associates across the globe. With eminent names like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, Bill and Hillary Clinton already linked, many new conspiracy theories have also developed subsequently.

​Amid all of it, a former head of MI6’s Russia desk made some startling new revelations, which gives the whole controversy a new angle. Christopher Steele attempted to draw attention to the bigger picture behind the Epstein files, that a kompromat operation was hatched between Russian intelligence and Jeffrey Epstein. This alleged blackmail scheme was plotted solely to target some of the well-known Western elites.

​Well, the concept of a kompromat has long been used. It usually involves the use of compromising and defamatory information by Russian intelligence to discredit or blackmail individuals. Photos and videos are used as an effective medium for this purpose. Since Steele’s credentials as the former head of MI6’s Russia desk are well-established, his claims thus sound more credible than any other random conspiracy theories.

Speaking with Times Radio, Steele mentioned, “My understanding from sources in America is that they have tracked Epstein’s activities and operations back to the 1970s, as far back as that.” Steele’s U.S. sources claim that Epstein was likely recruited by Russia after his involvement with organized crime in Brighton Beach, New York.

This place was known to be a hub of Russian mob activity and KGB operations. It might just have facilitated Epstein’s preliminary connections to Soviet intelligence.

​The former head further added that although Epstein was pressured by his handlers, they knew a great deal about him. But nonetheless, Epstein also benefited in terms of finances by carrying out what he was told to do. Steele said, “And possibly the majority of his investment funds, which seem to never have been explained, actually came from the Soviet Union.”

Steele gives a possible breakdown of how Epstein fell into Soviet control in the first place. It was possibly due to his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell. The late British media tycoon introduced him to espionage since he is alleged to have worked as a Soviet asset during the 1970s. Robert is believed to have even helped the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad extradite Jewish people from the USSR to Israel.

​In fact, Epstein’s unexplained fortune, Steele alleges, may have originated from Soviet sources only. These were possibly laundered through shell companies and other offshore accounts linked to Russian organized crime. His early Wall Street career and network are believed to have helped mask the true origins of his wealth. To date, the links remain unexplained.

​Expressing confident in his theories and facts, Steele stated, “I suspect (…) that’s where quite a lot of Epstein’s investment money came from. My understanding is that the Americans have this sort of evidence. It hasn’t been made public. And I suspect that as we go through their stories, it’s going to unfold over time, that will become clearer.”