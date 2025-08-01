Ex-Maroon 5 Star Accused of S-xting Teen Girls, Then Attacking Wife Who Confronted Him — “He Slammed My Body Against…”

Once a bassist for one of pop’s biggest bands, Mickey Madden is now grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. The ex-Maroon 5 member is facing accusations of physical abuse from his wife, Catherine Blair Bowman, after some shocking news came to light: he was apparently exchanging inappropriate messages with teenage girls. Bowman filed for a restraining order at Los Angeles County Superior Court on July 30, saying she was “terrified” of Madden following a violent fight that left her hurt and deeply upset.

In the court documents, Bowman claims Madden attacked her after she questioned him about explicit messages he had with a teenage girl. According to her story, another young woman reached out directly to Bowman, revealing the unsettling messages. What happened next was a chaotic night filled with panic, and if these claims are true, it could spell the end of the troubled musician’s career.

In her legal documents, Bowman says the incident happened on July 21st, as reported by TMZ.

That’s when she got a message from a teenager, along with pictures of Madden’s text messages. “I was extremely hurt and disturbed,” Bowman explained, adding that she asked Madden for his phone. He supposedly said no and instead “quickly deleted” things from it.

Bowman claims she then grabbed his phone and ran. At that moment, Madden lost his cool.

“He put both his arms around my body,” she said, and “slammed my body against the marble kitchen counter.” “I landed on my knees. He kept screaming for me to give him the phone (…) I had never seen such uncontrollable anger,” she continued.

A judge has given Bowman a temporary order to protect the couple’s dogs, Toast and Jam. Since the couple has no children, the dogs are the focus of this order. The court has scheduled a hearing for August 20th to determine what will happen next.

Bowman also brought up a separate incident from May, where she claims Madden physically abused her and caused “extreme emotional harm.” The evidence presented included screenshots of messages that Bowman says Madden exchanged with teenage girls. In those messages, Madden supposedly described his behavior as “a private and harmless fantasy” that was “fake” and had “no bearing on real life.”

Responding to the accusations from the former Maroon 5 star, Bowman stated, “I do not know the man who hires 18-year-old prostitutes to text them about wanting to be their stepdad and r— them while we are on our honeymoon.”

She also brought up her history of abuse, implying that the messages brought back traumatic memories from her past.

Madden, in his reply, seemed sorry but also defensive. “It’s not excusable by any means, but I have to make it clear that I would never act on any of that consensual fantasy talk,” he explained, per People. Bowman also claimed that the former Maroon 5 bassist, Mickey Madden, stopped being intimate with her altogether when she wanted to try for a baby, and instead started seeing a “pr-stitute.”

He is now at a rehabilitation center.

Madden’s downfall hasn’t happened overnight; it’s been developing over time. Back in June 2020, he got arrested in Los Angeles on serious domestic violence charges and ended up leaving Maroon 5 soon after. He was out of jail the same day after posting a $50,000 bail. Then, way back in 2016, he was arrested for having cocaine in New York and got off easy with just a day of community service.

Now, with a new restraining order against him and new claims of abuse surfacing, Madden’s personal life is back in the public eye, and not for anything the ex-Maroon 5 star’s fans would be happy about.

