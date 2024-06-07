Ex-Lawyer Tells Fox Host 'They Are Lying' About Trump Being a 'Convicted Felon,' Faces Backlash

Donald Trump, a former president and now a 'convicted felon', asserted his intention to appeal his New York trial's outcome, citing numerous perceived injustices. Speaking from the lobby of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, Trump's Ex-Lawyer vowed to challenge the verdict on multiple grounds as reported by Fox on platform X. On the same day, legal and political experts speculated that Trump might face minimal or no jail time pending the appeal's resolution.

Trump ally: They want to label Trump as a convicted felon. They're lying, that’s not true



(Trump is, in fact, a convicted felon) pic.twitter.com/1bfGP0BJae — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024

Additionally, there was a noticeable uptick in fundraising from supportive Republicans. Furthermore, eight GOP senators pledged to oppose any Democratic priorities or nominations. “Every day it becomes clearer that Trump would be an even greater threat in a second term than he was in his first. This isn’t the same Trump who was elected in 2016. He’s worse,” Biden declared, according to prepared remarks from the Nebraska Examiner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool

This is how fans reacted on X Platform when Ex-lawyer tells Fox host 'they are lying' about Trump being a 'convicted felon'. @AreMond2 commented: "You can’t lie about Trump being a convicted felon; he is 10 billion % a convicted felon." @NicholasABrown_ reacted "Trump is, in fact, a convicted felon." @mommamia1217 remarked: "Trump is a convicted felon and an adjudicated rapist." @VoteBidenOut shared "Nope, you Biden Democrats turned a misdemeanor past the statute of limitations into class E felonies and then put Trump through a rigged show trial and wrongfully convicted him when you failed to prove your case. Getting extorted by a porn star that you allegedly fucked 20 years."

The way the judge set up the way the juror's votes count all but assures a guilty verdict, but it also assures a successful appeal, until then, the left will label Trump as a convicted felon and that's all they wanted. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) May 29, 2024

@Rene_gadeCowboy expressed "How can anyone be this ignorant… A jury of his peers found him guilty of 34 felonies. He’s a friggin convicted criminal." @CashLorenShow stated "Everyone knows the Trump trial was held in a kangaroo court that will be overturned. Make America great again" @franklinisbored questioned "Lol why would he lie on national TV like this??" @ESBlueTN reacted "Somebody needs to teach that guy how air quotes work." @cybertrove pondered "So if you are convicted of felonies, you aren’t a convicted felon?? How does that work?" @clhwi2017 shared "3/4 of America is donating and voting for the convicted felon. 🇺🇸"

President Biden is in France today to commemorate the 73,000 brave Americans lost in Normandy 80 years ago.



Trump is not allowed into France because he's a convicted felon. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 5, 2024

One user @HEwelu disagreed: "Not true at all." Another responded @cybertrove with skepticism: "LOL didn’t the felon say he’s very 'honored' to 'be involved in this?' LOL doesn’t the felon’s conviction 'guarantee' his re-election? Why is the cult lying?" @ms1fan58 expressed optimism: "He'll still be the next President." In contrast, @HeadingTooMars remained steadfast: "We are still voting for the 'convicted felon.'

CALLING TRUMP “A CONVICTED FELON” IS BACKFIRING 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



“The Left thought that convicting Trump and making everyone say “convicted felon” repeatedly would damage his reputation.. all they did was unite us even more and show us just how far they were willing to go to win!”… pic.twitter.com/mWWmqEiqTw — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 5, 2024

He loves crypto. We all love memes." @patriotsounds dismissed the conviction "'Convicted' doesn't really hold weight when you rig the process." @Rdsaucier countered: "Yeah, sorry John. Sarcastic air quotes don't negate a unanimous conviction." @richcraigwright asserted: "He is a convicted felon!" While @tyfavara hinted at future developments: "Not for long."