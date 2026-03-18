Ex-FBI Agent Weighs In on Key Theory in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping

Breakthroughs have been slow in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case, where the Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have been unable to find any clues about who exactly might have taken Guthrie. Given the signs of struggle that were found in her home, the case is being treated like a kidnapping.

Neighbors have chimed in with multiple theories as to what could have happened. Ex-FBI officials have also made appearances in the media, looking into the case. The FBI has put out a million-dollar cash reward for information that could lead authorities to Nancy. So far, no information has turned up that has allowed the FBI to reach the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, had become an enduring mystery with seemingly no end in sight.https://t.co/TV94df5bu8 — WSBT 22 (@WSBT) March 14, 2026

FBI agent Steve Moore weighed in on a certain theory that a neighbour of the missing Arizona resident had. The theory, as shared by Brian Etin, says that someone might have been inside the house, assisting in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. Further, if this person could have gotten inside the house without being detected, he could have made it out the same way, too.

However, Steve Moore believes that this might be too much of a stretch for one simple reason. Speaking with Brian Etin, he said, “And it would tend to be kind of a goofy move when a guy says ‘I’m in and you know the camera’s in front, and I’m in without getting seen,’ why would you then send somebody to the front door?”

Authorities found blood on Guthrie’s porch, which was a match to the missing Guthrie. This is the reason authorities are treating the case like a kidnapping, though no legitimate-seeming ransom note has yet made it to the family. There have been several perpetrated hoaxes that have been delivered to various media houses, often demanding payments in Bitcoin. As far as public information is concerned, the kidnappers have not made any attempt to contact the family.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has claimed that the kidnapping was targeted, though it is unclear what, or even who, the target was. The neighborhood has been on high alert since the kidnapping, with speculations running wild about whether the kidnapper will strike again.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC’s Savannah, disappeared on January 31, 2026; police suspect kidnapping without a suspect identified. 🕵️‍♂️ Investigators analyze surveillance footage and community input, while the family offers a $1 million reward for information. 💵 pic.twitter.com/F7VBs33Ke6 — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) March 17, 2026

Guthrie’s children, including Savannah, have made multiple pleas to kidnappers on social media, but have received no ransom or even proof of life from anyone. Authorities continue to search for Nancy, who has been missing since Feb. 1. She was last seen on Jan. 31.