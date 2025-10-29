Ex-FBI Agent Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Committing Heinous Crime at His Tattoo Shop

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Eduardo Valdivia, 41, a former FBI agent, would spend six decades in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women at his Maryland tattoo shop. Valdivia, who has worked as a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI for over a decade, was arrested in November 2024. He was convicted of luring women under the promise of modeling opportunities and then sexually assaulting them.

His sentencing was announced on October 14, 2025. In a press release, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed his identity as Eduardo Valdivia. According to PEOPLE, the former FBI agent has been sentenced to 80 years in prison with 20 years suspended, thus resulting in a 60-year prison term.

In July 2025, Valdivia was found guilty of six counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of fourth-degree sexual offense for assaulting three women, as per the release by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. PEOPLE reported that the man used multiple aliases, including “L. Boogie” and “Lalo Brown,” to carry out illegal activities. He would lure women by promising them modeling opportunities at many of his sites, including his tattoo shop, DC Fine Line Tattoos, in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said during his sentencing hearing that this was “a crime that used maximum amounts of manipulation and deception.” According to the release, two women told investigators that they were sexually assaulted by Valdivia at his tattoo parlor, with one even adding that she was assaulted by him at a nearby hotel. A third victim told authorities that she was lured by the man at a tattoo shop in Potomac in October and was assaulted when she was just 18.

McCarthy told reporters that Valdivia was “a trained FBI agent.” He added, “He was trained to go undercover. He learned deception techniques. He learned how to take on different identities, and in this particular case, he took on multiple identities to ingratiate himself with these young girls, who were all of his victims.”

The case received significant attention, with many online users insisting that he should face more brutal punishment. “He should have been sentenced to 122 years, but at least she actually sentenced him to prison instead of letting him go,” one commented. “Dirty has to go. No more dirties!” wrote another, praising his conviction.