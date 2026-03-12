Ex-Democratic Mayor Tiffany Henyard Eyes Return to Politics as a Republican Candidate in Georgia’s Fulton County

Former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is set to make her political comeback as a Republican in Georgia. It appears that the former mayor is switching from the Democratic party and joining the Make America Great Again (MAGA) bandwagon.

Henyard shared an update about her return to politics through a video on her Facebook account. According to county election records cited by The New York Post, Henyard will run as a contender for commissioner of District 5 in Georgia’s Fulton County.

She is set to run in the upcoming Georgia Fulton County Board of Commissioners primary election on May 19, 2026.

District 5 includes Union City, the southwestern suburbs of Atlanta, Palmetto and South Fulton.

During a livestream on her Facebook account, Henyard explained the reason behind her comeback story. This is after she had formally qualified for the ballot on March 5.

Henyard described her comeback to politics as a phoenix rising from the ashes of past controversies. Referring to her comeback as “Project Phoenix,” she discussed what returning to politics meant to her.

She said, “Project Phoenix is me rising, me showing the world what it looks like to come out of controversy.” She also encouraged her followers on Facebook, saying, “Don’t you ever give up.” Henyard briefly talked about what her focus is going to be should she get elected in District 5.

Since moving to Georgia, Henyard said she has noticed issues in the district and personally wants to change them. She revealed wanting to bring change to the jails of District 5. She claimed that the reason the jails have reportedly become troubled is because of the leadership.

The former Dolton mayor also relayed the alleged thoughts of residents in Fulton County. In her livestream, Henyard claimed the residents were “tired” and were desperate for change. She said, “They looking for somebody that provides hope and change and actually do what they said they’re going to do, and that’s Tiffany Henyard.”

Henyard also subtly explained why she’d be a good choice for the upcoming May 19, 2026, primary elections. She claimed that when she’s involved, “change will happen.”

Moreover, she also stated another possible reason why she might get elected as a District 5 Commissioner. She explained, “I have the real power, the energy, the know-how. I have everything it takes to help people.”

According to multiple reports, Henyard was linked to a number of scandals. She often found herself at the heart of criticism due to her lifestyle choices and reportedly poor financial decisions. She was also ousted from the Democratic primary in 2025. Together, these events led to her stepping away from politics.

Henyard, however, is not completely out of the woods legally. She faced many legal troubles during the years she was an active Democrat. Presently, she’s in the middle of an active federal investigation.

Henyard is under investigation for how she handled taxpayer money. This relates to her time as mayor in Illinois. Currently, she isn’t charged with a crime. During her time as the mayor of Dolton, the town’s budget went from a $5.6 million surplus to a $3.6 million deficit.

This shift sparked backlash. President Donald Trump and the White House have yet to comment on her status as a Republican. Henyard is currently one of the five contenders for the position in Fulton County.