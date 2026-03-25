Ex-CIA Director Says He Trusts Iran More Than Trump, White House Responds

Former CIA Director John Brennan’s remarks about supporting Iran over President Donald Trump have sparked a buzz on the internet. In a recent appearance, Brennan shared his insights amid rising political tensions between Iran and the USA.

According to The New York Post, Brennan recently appeared on a segment of MS Now. During his conversation with the news anchors, he said, “Well, I tend to believe in Iran more than I do Trump.”

Brennan’s statement comes amid the USA’s ongoing negotiations with Iran. Citing what he described as Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the truth, the former CIA director explained his stance. On Trump, he said, “He could not acknowledge the truth even when he is slapped in the face with it, repeatedly.”

BREAKING: Former US CIA Director John Brennan implies that Trump is lying about the Iranian talks and says he tends to believe Iran over Trump. Brennan: “I tend to believe IRAN more than Donald Trump, Because he could not acknowledge the truth even when he’s slapped in the… pic.twitter.com/6pRdXxTc1P — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 24, 2026

Brennan also claimed Trump was “flailing” and struggling to navigate the situation carefully. Calling the situation a “debacle,” Brennan alleged Trump’s updates on the negotiations were inaccurate. He also said, “I don’t think there’s anything close to the truth in that statement.”

The White House has not yet responded to Brennan’s support for Iran over Trump. But the internet certainly did. As mentioned earlier, Brennan’s comments quickly went viral on the internet, generating traction from political critics and MAGA supporters.

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein shared a snippet of Brennan’s interview in which he made these comments. His followers had a whole lot to say about the former CIA official’s support for Iran over Trump.

A netizen pointed out dejectedly, “When a former CIA Director says he trusts Iran’s version over Trump’s, that’s not just an insult—it’s a verdict on how far American credibility has collapsed…” Similarly, another claimed, “You know things are bad when we tend to believe a terrorist organization over our president, Trump. It is a sad day.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan: I tend to believe Iran more than I do Donald Trump, because he could not acknowledge the truth even when he’s slapped in the face with it repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/nkLBNpdwOt — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) March 24, 2026

A third user on X asked, “How did we get to a point where trust in our own leadership is this broken?” A fourth individual highlighted, “Both sides are calling each other liars while people are trying to stop this mess…”

Another netizen questioned Brennan’s logic in trusting Iran over its own country. The user asked, “Would it be smart to trust a country that has said death to America before, with news about America? Or would it be smart to trust a man with a large history of lying to his country?”

Many other internet pundits chimed in with doubts, memes, and thoughts about Brennan’s remarks on MS Now. The Trump administration responded to the former CIA official’s statement with scrutiny.

BIG: The U.S. and Iran made small concessions, agreeing to hold talks in Oman, meet directly, focus on the nuclear program, and also discuss missiles and militant groups toward a possible deal. Source: NYT pic.twitter.com/KwVftx909I — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 5, 2026

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said, “Believing a terrorist regime that has chanted ‘Death to America’ for decades over the United States of America and Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) at work.”

Many netizens echoed Kelly’s remarks on different social media platforms on the internet. Brennan’s comments came after Trump’s announcement that the conflict was nearing its end. Recently, Trump said Iran had agreed to end its nuclear program. However, Iran had a very different narrative and denied that any negotiations took place.