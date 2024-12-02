Ex-Bodyguard Reveals Ben Affleck Was Warned About Jennifer Lopez Being on Diddy’s Tapes

This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a storm of controversy that now entangles Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck following explosive allegations from Big Homie CC, a former celebrity bodyguard. During an interview on RealLyfe Productions, Big Homie claimed that Diddy possesses a collection of secret tapes documenting his high-profile escapades, one of which allegedly involves Lopez.

Where Are The Missing Children??#Diddy



A great interview to watch



Big Homie .CC | The TRUTH about Diddy Escapades and Hollywood Parties,... https://t.co/PNIriEJqXa pic.twitter.com/VZwn698vjN — TexasAngelAng (@TexasAngelAng) November 3, 2024

“One thing for certain that I can say and confirm...because I know this gentleman’s part of his security team…they came to Ben Affleck and they said your wife’s on these tapes. So that’s something I can confirm to be facts,” Big Homie stated. He explained, “Whenever I meet people like Combs, they like to keep trophies, they like to keep memorabilia from these escapades, and this is...a lot more common than people think amongst elite parts of society.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez at a Party in 2000. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive)

Big Homie also shared that Hollywood events, including Diddy’s infamous 'white parties,' often involved activities hidden from public view. He claimed these tapes reveal a side of Tinselttown stars that most people can't imagine. Big Homie isn’t the only one making such allegations. Former record executive Suge Knight, speaking on his prison podcast Collect Calls with Suge Knight, alleged that the FBI confiscated tapes during a raid on Diddy’s properties earlier this year, as reported by News Nation.

Knight claimed some of the tapes featured Lopez and referenced her alleged role in the 1999 nightclub shooting involving Moses 'Shyne' Barrow. “They go raid Puffy’s house, and they get all these videos of J.Lo doing this and J.Lo doing that,” Knight stated. He further accused Lopez of lying to protect Diddy. He asserted, “J.Lo lied and said that the gun was Shyne’s or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life, and she knew it was Puffy’s.” Knight went on to suggest that the rumored tension in Lopez and Affleck’s marriage, including speculation about a potential divorce, may be tied to Lopez’s alleged appearance in the tapes.

Former record executive Suge Knight suggested that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce was triggered by Lopez's appearance in tapes the FBI seized during a raid on Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties.



Knight believes the FBI allegedly handed Ben Affleck tapes from the raid that… pic.twitter.com/3OQjEKTl3b — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 23, 2024

According to Fandom Wire, Big Homie also implicated Leonardo DiCaprio during his interview. “Yeah, but…He’ll buy that sh*t before it ever comes out,” the ex-bodyguard said, suggesting DiCaprio also appears in the tapes. Big Homie linked these claims to the 'Revenge Prn law,' asserting that such regulations were enacted for cases involving elite figures rather than the publicized narratives tied to OnlyFans creators.

Diddy himself acknowledged DiCaprio’s presence at his events during a 73 Questions with Vogue interview, where he listed the actor as one of his most prominent guests. These claims come as Diddy faces allegations, including a federal indictment on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors allege that Combs used his business empire to facilitate sexual abuse, organizing events known as 'freak offs' that involved non-consensual drug-fueled acts. He has pleaded not guilty to the same and is awaiting trial, scheduled for May 2025.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)