Ex-Black Panther Chief David Hilliard Endorses Trump: "Trump's a Friend of African Americans"

David Hilliard, a former member and Chief of the Black Panther Party endorsed Donald Trump with a TikTok video calling the former president, a "decent man" and a "friend to African Americans." "Trump is a person who's a decent man, and he supported the Black Panther Party," Hilliard said. "He was someone who gave us money." He added: "Trump's a friend of African Americans, and I knew Trump from the 1960s in New York, where he comes from, and he's a friend to African Americans... I mean he's not a racist. He's not a racist, fascist, white man. He supported Black people." Many X users supported the claims and reacted positively to Hilliard's support for the Republican leader.

@armsparts2 agreed: "When a founding member of the Black Panthers backs Trump, you know folks are finally waking up to who’s really got their back!" @DonnieDarkened seemed skeptical: "Well isn’t that interesting. Everything is happening exactly as suspected. And it’s all leading to a great deception." @KevinMNelsonUSA spelled facts: "The left will call this guy a “white supremacist” for supporting Trump. That’s how defective they are."

@browt1971 tweeted in support: "I said this months ago! The black community not all! Some still are asleep, but the majority of the minority is for Trump! Now when I go to my uncle's home I can talk freely about Trump, because he is black and he is voting for Trump! My Uncle who is Puerto Rican is also voting Trump!"

@Wall_St_Custo reasoned: "There is a cultural shift happening the likes of which Americans have not seen since the 60’s." @RoyceHood accused the media of hiding the truth: "Wow. I’m just guessing the mainstream media will totally ignore this one. So everyone on here should share it."

As per Newsweek, Hilliard further said that Trump, who has long been the target of racist accusations, was convicted in New York due to his affinity for the Black community. A New York jury last week found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying company documents to conceal a hush-money payment to an adult film actress, Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, making him the first former president of the United States to be found guilty of a crime. That happened "because Trump likes Africans in America," Hilliard said. "He likes Black folks... I think that Trump is qualified in a very decent approach to having somebody representing America."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Bettmann

As per Axios, the Trump campaign has intensified its approach to win over Black voters in the wake of his 34-count conviction, asserting that both the Black communities and the real estate tycoon are frustrated with the unjust judicial system. "The reason we're seeing so many African Americans come into the Trump campaign— two big things: jobs and justice," Senator Tim Scott stated. "As an African American born and raised in the Deep South who had concerns about our justice system as it relates to race, I'm now seeing it play out from a partisan perspective," he added. Vernon Jones, a former GOP state legislator in Georgia supported the fact, "Donald Trump's conviction has highlighted the affliction of the American criminal justice system. And as it relates to Blacks, he should ... continue to say what he's been saying, and that is, 'I feel your pain.'"